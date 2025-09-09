Honor Technology Announces New Appointments to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honor Technology , the leading home care company for older adults, today announced the appointments of Matt Klitus as Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Lindquist as Chief Legal Officer, reinforcing its commitment to transform aging care while advancing the company’s next phase of growth.

“Matt and Shawn bring the kind of operational and strategic depth we need as we grow to meet the rapidly increasing demand for in-home care for the aging population,” said Seth Sternberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Honor. “Their deep experience in care delivery, governance, and financial systems will help us continue to scale and deliver on our mission to change the way society cares for older adults.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Klitus will oversee the finance, accounting and corporate development functions for Honor and its consumer in-home care brand Home Instead. He most recently served as CFO at Lyra Health where he helped scale access to mental health care for over 20 million people. Prior to Lyra, he held senior roles at MassHealth, managing the state’s $16 billion Medicaid budget, and at Cityblock, leading home-based care operations for high-risk populations.

“Honor is at a critical inflection point in scaling technology-enabled home care, and I’m proud to be part of the team driving the next phase of growth,” said Klitus. “With a strong foundation and a clear mission, we are in a unique position to set the standard in high quality care for older adults and their families.”

As Chief Legal Officer, Lindquist will lead all of Honor’s legal affairs. With nearly 30 years of experience in corporate and securities law and governance, he has held executive leadership roles at high-growth public and private companies, including several of which he helped guide through successful IPOs and exits. He began his career as a corporate securities attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

“At Honor, we’re not just scaling a business; we’re creating a better way for families to care for the people they love,” said Lindquist. “I look forward to helping navigate the path ahead, with legal frameworks that support innovation, protect trust, and elevate the entire care ecosystem.”

With these appointments, Honor is advancing its next phase of growth, leveraging technology and scale to improve care for older adults and families while creating better jobs for care professionals.

About Honor Technology

Honor Technology’s mission is to change the way society cares for older adults. As a leader in aging care innovation, Honor provides the technology, tools, and services that empower older adults to live life on their own terms. In 2021, Honor acquired Home Instead, Inc., the world’s leading provider of home care for older adults. With a global franchise network and more than 100,000 Care Pros, Home Instead delivers over 60 million hours of personalized care annually. Together, Honor and Home Instead are setting a new standard for aging in place, backed by powerful technology, compassionate care, and a commitment to aging on your own terms.

Learn more at honorcare.com and homeinstead.com .

