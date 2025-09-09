Retirement Optimism Rises, Yet Savings Gaps and Policy Concerns Persist

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half of Americans (47%) now feel positive about their retirement outlook, according to the PensionBee Q3 Happy Retirement Report. That optimism is rising, with “very positive” responses climbing four points since May, while negative sentiment dropped sharply from 23% to 17%.

Despite ongoing market volatility and Social Security uncertainty , Baby Boomers reported the highest levels of optimism at 57%, followed by Gen X (45%), Millennials (44%), and Gen Z (43%).

Actions that Shape Retirement Confidence

The report finds a clear link between specific saving behaviors and retirement sentiment, revealing the actions most likely to influence how respondents feel about their retirement:

Starting late hurts confidence: Americans who delay saving past the age of 30 are 56% more likely to feel negative about retirement.

Americans who delay saving past the age of 30 are 56% more likely to feel negative about retirement. Structure matters: Those who feel negative about retirement are 67% more likely to have just an unstructured retirement plan than the general population. Only 7% of this group have a consistent saving plan in place, compared to 55% of those who feel positive.

Those who feel negative about retirement are 67% more likely to have just an unstructured retirement plan than the general population. Only 7% of this group have a consistent saving plan in place, compared to 55% of those who feel positive. Engagement Drives Optimism: Americans who feel good about retirement are more likely to use planning tools like retirement calculators (9% higher), consolidate accounts (29% higher), and consistently maximize employer matches (32% higher) than the general population.



“Actively engaging with your retirement can help you maximize the potential of your money while minimizing invisible costs that can quietly add up,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “Every dollar counts when you're planning decades ahead.”

Savings Intentions Point to Growing Awareness

While optimism is improving, savings remain worryingly low. More than four in ten Americans (41%) say they could survive less than one year on their retirement savings if forced to stop working today. Among Gen X, one in four (25%) have accumulated only six months or less of savings, despite being within a decade of retirement. Just 5% of this group report having enough to last 20 years or more.

Still, many are taking steps to close the gap. Over half (52%) of Americans plan to increase their retirement contributions in the next year, and one in five intend to consult an advisor, suggesting growing recognition of the planning gap.

Policy and Inflation Erode Confidence

Retirement sentiment—and outcomes—are not immune to news out of Washington. Seven out of ten Americans report that government policy impacts their retirement confidence, with only 10% of respondents noting they feel no impact whatsoever.

Inflation tops the list as the issue most likely to cause concern, highlighting the impact that immediate expenses can have on long-term financial planning. Following inflation (59%), Americans are most concerned about Social Security insolvency (39%), healthcare costs (36%), and tax policies (33%).

Between May and August, older Americans grew increasingly concerned about Social Security, likely reflecting anxiety following an updated trust fund insolvency deadline. Growing numbers of those in these groups plan to calculate their Social Security payout in the coming year, rising from 31% to 35% for Baby Boomers and 28% to 31% for Gen X. While Social Security is unlikely to disappear entirely, the projected shortfall may require Americans to offset as much as $138,000 in lost benefits.

“Lost benefits are a real risk for millions of future Social Security beneficiaries, but it doesn’t have to spell disaster,” added Savova. “Consistent saving, even in small increments, is most crucial to building retirement wealth. Regardless of outcome, a happy retirement is more in reach than many realize.”

Survey Methodology*

Participation Details: The survey data was gathered and sent out by Attest between August 12, 2025, and August 16, 2025, to a total of 1,000 respondents across the 18 - 100 age groups. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Audience data was weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults age 18 or older. The data reveals how Americans save, spend, and think about retirement.

About PensionBee

PensionBee is a leading online retirement provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages over $8 billion in assets and serves over 275,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility.

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

