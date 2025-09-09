MEDIA ADVISORY: Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

WHAT:

Strategic Conference: Sept. 23-24 | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Featuring high-level discussions with government leaders and global industry executives. Full program here. Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here. Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta Alex Petre, CEO, Deep Sky Helin Cox, CTO, Climeworks Sen. Jerry McNerney, California State Senator, District 05 Ambassadors from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland

Sept. 23-24 | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Knowledge Bars: Sept. 23–24 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hosted by Baker Hughes, Enbridge, Pathways Alliance and Technip Energies. Presentations from Shell Canada, Cenovus Energy, PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BASF and others. Full program here. Full Speaker list here.

Sept. 23–24 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Executive Dialogues: Sept. 23-24 | 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. These dialogues will see discussion between expert voices and delegates to exchange ideas. Full schedule and speaker list here.

Sept. 23-24 | 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Awards Gala: September 24 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Celebrating excellence in five categories across the CCUS industry Nominees include Anessa Biogas Software, Brightspot Climate, CarbonCo Pte. Ltd., Heidelberg Materials, Svante Technologies Inc., and more.



For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit www.carbonexpocanada.com.



*Please note, schedule is subject to change.



September 24 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.