MEDIA ADVISORY: Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|We are pleased to share the following major event taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events, in Edmonton from September 23-24, 2025.
|REMINDER:
|All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located on the Assembly Level and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Media are encouraged to register in advance: Click here
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, September 23 – Wednesday, September 24, 2025
|WHAT:
|
- Strategic Conference: Sept. 23-24 | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Featuring high-level discussions with government leaders and global industry executives.
- Full program here.
- Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here.
- Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta
- Alex Petre, CEO, Deep Sky
- Helin Cox, CTO, Climeworks
- Sen. Jerry McNerney, California State Senator, District 05
- Ambassadors from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland
- Knowledge Bars: Sept. 23–24 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Hosted by Baker Hughes, Enbridge, Pathways Alliance and Technip Energies.
- Presentations from Shell Canada, Cenovus Energy, PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BASF and others.
- Full program here.
- Full Speaker list here.
- Executive Dialogues: Sept. 23-24 | 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- These dialogues will see discussion between expert voices and delegates to exchange ideas.
- Full schedule and speaker list here.
- Awards Gala: September 24 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Celebrating excellence in five categories across the CCUS industry
- Nominees include Anessa Biogas Software, Brightspot Climate, CarbonCo Pte. Ltd., Heidelberg Materials, Svante Technologies Inc., and more.
For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit www.carbonexpocanada.com.
*Please note, schedule is subject to change.
|WHERE:
|Edmonton Convention Centre
|9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com