ARC Seeking Applicants for Projects to Transform Economies Across Multiple Appalachian States

Washington, D.C., September 9, 2025—Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) issued a notice of solicitation of applications (NOSA) for its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE). ARISE is ARC's multi-state funding opportunity that aims to drive large-scale, regional economic transformation through collaborative projects.

Successful ARISE projects must involve at least two Appalachian states and support regional business and industry, as well as develop new opportunities across multiple economic sectors.

To date, ARISE investments are projected to have created or retained over 22,300 jobs and prepared nearly 16,000 workers and students for new opportunities in broadband development, workforce education and manufacturing across the region’s 13 states.

“Collaboration is an integral part of creating a robust economic future for the entire Appalachian region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “By encouraging our states to work together as one, united Appalachia, ARC’s ARISE Initiative supports projects that are designed to result in transformative outcomes for both the Appalachian states and strengthening of the entire region.”





“To unleash Appalachia’s economic potential, we need to move in partnership across town borders and state lines,” said Maryland Governor and 2025 ARC States’ Co-Chair Wes Moore. “Investment drives transformation. And by taking a regional view of economic development, we will continue to spur growth throughout the region and help create new pathways to opportunity for all.”

Key dates for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 ARISE application process include:



September 25, 2025 (11:00 a.m. ET) – Application process webinar

October 28, 2025 (11:00 a.m. ET) – Multi-state project development webinar

December 5, 2025 (5:00 p.m. ET) – Pre-applications due

May 15, 2026 (5:00 p.m. ET) – If invited, full grant applications due

Summer 2026 – Awards announced

Since ARISE was established in 2022, ARC has invested $179.5 million in 68 projects to support the development of new economic opportunities across all 13 Appalachian states.

Learn more about ARC’s ARISE Initiative, the NOSA and how to apply.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

