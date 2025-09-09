Buffr launches Buffr SMART – A Smart Ring Protector for Oura, Ultrahuman Ring, and RingConn

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular ring cover brand Buffr has officially launched Buffr SMART, a lightweight silicone smart ring protector engineered to shield popular smart rings like Oura, Ultrahuman, and RingConn from scratches, chips, and slips. Designed for active lifestyles, Buffr SMART ensures your smart ring stays secure and damage-free—whether at the gym, on the job, or during everyday wear.





Buffr SMART protects smart rings like Oura, Ultrahuman Ring, and RingConn from scratches

"Smart rings are more than jewelry—they’re investments in health, performance, and lifestyle," said the Buffr team. "We created Buffr SMART to give users peace of mind, knowing their device is protected from daily wear and tear without compromising comfort or accuracy."

Product Highlights

Universal fit : Compatible with Oura Rings, Ultrahuman, RingConn, and other smart rings

Hook-on grip : Locks inside your ring for a non-slip hold

No bulk : Protects without adding weight or size

Skin-safe silicone : Comfortable and non-irritating

Sensor-friendly : Doesn't interfere with tracking or performance

Size options: Available in sizes 4–14 to match your ring

Buffr SMART is ideal for athletes, professionals, and anyone with an active routine. Whether lifting weights, working with tools, or practicing yoga, Buffr SMART cushions your ring from hard surfaces and extends its life.

Frequently Asked Questions About Smart Ring Covers

Q: Does Buffr affect my Oura Ring’s sensors?

A: No. Buffr SMART is designed to stay out of the way of sensors and tracking.

Q: How do I choose the right size for an Oura Ring Cover?

A: Order the same size as your smart ring. Buffr SMART fits sizes 4–14.

Q: Can I wear Buffr all day?

A: Yes. It’s made from lightweight, skin-safe silicone for all-day comfort.

Q: Which rings are supported?

A: Buffr SMART works with Oura, Ultrahuman, RingConn, and other similar smart rings.

Q: Where can I buy Buffr SMART?

A: Buffr SMART is available now on the Buffr SMART product page.





Buffr SMART is female owned, US-based on patented for a true cover of your smart ring

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

