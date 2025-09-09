Velocity Global Rebrands as Pebl, Introducing AI-First Global Hiring Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Global, creator of the Employer of Record (EOR) category, today rebranded as Pebl and launched an AI-first platform that redefines how companies hire, pay, and manage talent across borders.

Pebl’s new platform builds on more than a decade of compliance precision and local market expertise, now elevated by an AI-first approach that makes global workforce management faster, smarter, and more resilient. Pebl provides four key advantages to businesses:

Simplicity: A consumer-grade experience applied to HR, making global hiring as easy as booking travel online. Our prospects can evaluate markets, see full employee costs up front, and make informed decisions without friction.



Purpose-built AI: To accelerate onboarding, improve customer service, provide deep analytics, and power our AI Assistant Alfie. We have an unfair advantage built on 10+ years of data.

Instant: Immediate value from day one, with fully loaded quotes and instant onboarding.

Hybrid Delivery: The autonomy of self-serve technology with the assurance of expert support on demand, delivering both the speed of modern AI and the trust of human expertise.





According to a Pebl survey conducted by Researchscape, 87% of companies admit they have delayed or canceled hiring due to compliance hurdles. Pebl’s rebrand signals a new era, one in which AI, self-serve technology, and expertise remove those barriers and set a new standard for how global growth gets done.

“With our rebrand to Pebl, we are making a pivotal shift in how companies expand globally,” said Francoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl. “For years, global hiring meant waiting weeks for answers and navigating layers of complexity. Pebl changes that forever. We are the first in the industry to give companies a true self-serve experience, enabling them to explore new markets, get compliance guidance and instant quotes, and begin hiring in minutes.”

“Pebl is changing the game in the EOR industry,” said Rohit Malik, CHRO of Matrixx Software. “The new brand is bold and built for the future, and the platform’s easy-to-use design and unique self-serve tools help companies grow faster and smarter. As a long-time customer, we’ve seen how reliable Pebl’s support is—and now with AI in the mix, Pebl is raising the bar for HR service providers everywhere.”

In its 11-year history, the company has expanded to 185 countries with 65 owned entities, supporting more than 1,500 customers worldwide. It has guided over 160 cross-border M&A deals, delivered three straight years of double-digit revenue growth, and serves leading brands such as LastPass, Crunchbase, Linksys, and more.

Discover the full story of our evolution into Pebl and what it means for the future of work

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the only platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of 200+ legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: https://hellopebl.com .