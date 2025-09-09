Health Ingredients Market Size Projected to Reach USD 242.42 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health ingredients market size was calculated at USD 117.62 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 126.44 billion in 2025 to around USD 242.42 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Formulators are shifting from generic fortification to clinically profiled ingredients, particularly in gut and immune health. The winners will combine evidence-based efficacy with clean-label, sustainable sourcing," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.



Health Ingredients Market Overview & Potential

The health ingredients market refers to the segment of the food, beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries that focuses on bioactive compounds and nutritional additives used to enhance health and wellness. These ingredients are formulated into products to provide specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as supporting immunity, improving gut health, enhancing cognitive function, or preventing chronic diseases.

The health ingredients market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving space with vast potential. As consumers continue to take a proactive approach to their health, the demand for scientifically backed, safe, and effective health ingredients is expected to grow at a robust pace across global markets.

Major Report Highlights:

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market with the largest share in 2024.

By region, North America is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By type, vitamins & minerals segment held the major market share in 2024.

By type, probiotics & prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR in between 2025 and 2034.

By source, plant-based segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

By source, microbial based segment is expanding at a significant CAGR in between 2025 and 2034.

By function, gut health segment dominated the health ingredients market in 2024.

By function, immunity enhancement segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

By application, functional food & beverage segment held the major market share in 2024.

By application, dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a CAGR in between 2025 and 2034.

By distribution channel, B2B segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, online retail segment is expanding at a significant CAGR in between 2025 and 2034.

Health Ingredients include a wide variety of compounds such as:

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Vitamins & Minerals

Plant-based Extracts (e.g., polyphenols, flavonoids)

Omega-3 Fatty Acids



Market Potential & Growth Drivers

The global health ingredients market is witnessing strong and sustained growth, driven by multiple converging factors:

1. Rising Health Awareness

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing preventive healthcare and wellness lifestyles, leading to higher demand for products that offer functional health benefits.



2. Aging Population

Growing elderly demographics across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are fueling demand for ingredients that support bone health, cognitive function, and immune resilience.



3. Functional Food & Beverage Expansion

Surge in popularity of fortified foods, nutritional drinks, and plant-based alternatives has significantly expanded the application of health ingredients.



4. Clean Label & Natural Products Trend

Consumer preference is shifting toward natural, organic, and clean-label health ingredients, driving innovation in plant-based and non-synthetic compounds.



5. Sports Nutrition & Active Lifestyles

Increased focus on fitness and performance among younger consumers is boosting demand for protein powders, amino acids, and electrolyte-based products.



6. Regulatory Support & R&D Investments

Supportive food safety regulations and rising investment in nutrigenomics, bioavailability enhancement, and ingredient personalization are fostering market growth.



7. Personalized Nutrition & Supplementation

Advancements in personal health diagnostics and DNA-based nutrition are creating new opportunities for custom-formulated health ingredient products.





Health Ingredients Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Demand for Preventive Health and Wellness

One of the primary drivers of the health ingredients market is the growing global shift toward preventive health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly proactive about managing their long-term health, leading to a surge in demand for food, beverages, and supplements fortified with functional ingredients. From boosting immunity and improving digestion to enhancing cognitive and cardiovascular health, health ingredients are being widely adopted as part of daily routines. This trend is especially strong among millennials and Gen Z consumers, who are more informed and health-conscious than previous generations.

Health Ingredients Market Restraint

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Compliance Challenges

Despite its growth, the health ingredients market faces a major restraint in the form of complex and varying regulatory standards across different regions. Manufacturers must navigate a maze of rules concerning safety approvals, labeling, permissible health claims, and ingredient sourcing. Regulatory bodies like the FDA (U.S.), EFSA (Europe), and FSSAI (India) impose strict guidelines to ensure consumer safety, but these regulations often differ significantly by region, slowing down market entry and increasing operational costs.

Health Ingredients Market Opportunity

Innovation in Personalized Nutrition and Functional Formulations

The rise of personalized nutrition represents a powerful opportunity for the health ingredients market. Advances in genomics, wearable tech, and digital health tools are enabling tailored nutritional solutions based on individual needs, lifestyles, and even DNA profiles. Consumers increasingly seek customized supplements, functional beverages, and targeted health foods that align with their unique health goals, whether it’s managing stress, enhancing skin health, or improving sleep quality.

Health Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

How Did Asia Pacific Dominate Health Ingredients Market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the global health ingredients market due to its vast consumer base, rising health consciousness, and strong manufacturing capabilities. Countries like China and India play a pivotal role, China leads in large-scale production and export of functional and bioactive ingredients, backed by strong government policies and a rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem. India, on the other hand, is emerging as a high-growth market fueled by its deep roots in Ayurveda, competitive production costs, and increasing adoption of natural health supplements. Japan contributes significantly through innovation, premium product development, and catering to its aging population, especially in the areas of cognitive health and digestive wellness.

In Southeast Asia, nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam are seeing a surge in demand driven by regulatory harmonization under ASEAN, urbanization, and a growing middle class. South Korea and Taiwan further bolster the region's dominance through advanced R&D and the fusion of health and beauty (as seen in the K-beauty industry). Together, these countries create a dynamic, fast-evolving market landscape that positions Asia-Pacific at the forefront of global health ingredient innovation and consumption.

North America: Fastest-Growing Regional Powerhouse

The North American health ingredients market holds a significant share globally, driven by advanced food technology, high consumer awareness, and strong regulatory frameworks. The United States leads the region, with well-established demand for functional foods, dietary supplements, and clean-label products. A health-conscious population, aging demographics, and widespread access to fitness and wellness trends contribute to the growing consumption of ingredients like probiotics, plant-based proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and botanical extracts.

The U.S. is also home to major industry players and R&D centers that drive innovation in ingredient formulation and delivery. Canada follows closely, with a growing market for organic and natural health products, bolstered by supportive government policies and increasing consumer focus on preventative healthcare.

Health Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.5% Market Size in 2024 USD 117.62 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 126.44 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 242.42 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Health Ingredients Market Segmental Insights

Type Insights

In 2024, the vitamins and minerals segment emerged as the dominant force in the global health ingredients market. This growth was primarily fueled by an increasing consumer focus on self-care and a rising inclination toward preventive health and wellness practices. As lifestyles evolve and health consciousness deepens, more consumers are proactively incorporating vitamin- and mineral-rich products into their daily diets. The trend toward self-managed care for minor health conditions has significantly contributed to the segment’s expansion. Additionally, the global aging population has amplified demand, as older adults often require supplemental intake of essential nutrients to meet their daily dietary needs due to insufficient consumption from food alone.

The probiotics and prebiotics segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This surge is largely attributed to growing public awareness around digestive health, an uptick in the use of functional food and supplements, and a broader embrace of natural and preventive health solutions. Increasing cases of gut-related disorders, such as inflammatory bowel diseases and post-antibiotic imbalances, have expanded the therapeutic relevance of probiotics across multiple age groups. Furthermore, the shift toward preventive care, driven by the rising costs of medical treatment has encouraged the use of probiotics as a supportive therapy, with numerous clinical studies backing their effectiveness in reducing hospital visits and decreasing reliance on long-term medications.

Source Insights

In 2024, the plant-based segment emerged as the leading category in the health ingredients market. A growing awareness of the environmental impact associated with animal agriculture has driven many consumers toward more sustainable and eco-conscious dietary choices. As concerns mount over the health implications and sustainability of traditional animal-based proteins, plant-derived alternatives such as soy, peas, lentils, and hemp have gained significant traction.

The microbial-based segment is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy pace during the forecast period. This growth is being fueled by the rising popularity of functional foods, increased consumer interest in gut health, and the expanding field of microbiome science. Manufacturers are leveraging fermentation technologies and microbial biotechnology to enhance the nutritional value, safety, and overall quality of health ingredient products.

Function Insights

The gut health segment held the largest share of the health ingredients market in 2024, driven by rising demand for natural and functional ingredients that support digestive wellness. Advances in personalized nutrition and growing consumer interest in the microbiome have significantly boosted this segment. Over the past five years, global searches for terms like “gut health” (+35%), “microbiome” (+31%), and “probiotics” (+8%) reflect increasing awareness of their role in overall health. Functional foods and beverages enriched with probiotics, such as yogurt, kefir, and kombucha, are also fueling this growth.

The immunity enhancement segment is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. This surge is driven by rising cases of infectious diseases, diabetes, and other immune-related conditions. Products containing vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and probiotics aimed at boosting immunity have gained strong popularity. Increasing health consciousness, especially among the elderly and adults seeking to strengthen their immune defenses, is propelling demand for immunity-supporting supplements worldwide.

Application Insights

The functional food and beverage segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by growing health concerns linked to hectic lifestyles, increased consumption of convenience foods, sedentary habits, and self-medication trends. Functional beverages, which provide specific health benefits beyond hydration, often contain added vitamins, minerals, herbs, or other bioactive ingredients designed to enhance wellness or target specific health functions.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to widespread nutritional deficiencies caused by poor diets, busy lifestyles, and reliance on processed foods.

Distribution Channel Insights

The B2B segment led the market in 2024, favored by manufacturers who prefer direct purchasing to reduce costs and customize ingredient formulations. Ingredient suppliers benefit from streamlined distribution and closer client relationships. Additionally, the rising demand for health-focused products, growth of e-commerce platforms, and strategic partnerships between manufacturers have strengthened the dominance of the B2B channel.

The online retail segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, propelled by increasing e-commerce adoption and consumers’ preference for convenient shopping. Online platforms offer extensive selections of gut health and other functional products, allowing easy comparison of brands and prices. The rise of direct-to-consumer health brands and subscription-based supplement services further boosts the appeal of online sales in this market.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024, Alphapure Supplements introduced a new product tailored for women's health: the Women's Probiotics with Prebiotics Veggie Capsules. Each capsule delivers 20 billion CFU of beneficial probiotics combined with prebiotics to support optimal vaginal, digestive, and immune health. The formula is crafted using all-natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients, ensuring high quality and purity.

In early 2024, Coca-Cola expanded its product line with the launch of Simply Pop, a prebiotic soda under the Simply Beverages brand. This beverage features real fruit juice, no added sugars, and contains six grams of prebiotic fiber per serving.

Top Players in Health Ingredients Market:

DSM-Firmenich

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Glanbia PLC

Lonza Group

Associated British Foods PLC

Nestlé Health Science

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Arla Foods Ingredients Group



Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

Vitamins & Minerals

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Plant Extracts

Proteins & Amino Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids & Antioxidants

Specialty Carbohydrates

Fibers

Others

By Source

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Microbial-Based

Synthetic

By Function

Gut Health

Immunity Enhancement

Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Heart Health

Cognitive & Mental Health

Energy & Performance Enhancement

Others

By Application

Functional Foods & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Nutrition

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B (Direct Sales to Manufacturers)

B2C (Retail Stores, Pharmacies, Hypermarkets)

Online Retail



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

