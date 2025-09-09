No. 18/2025 - Managers’ transactions

 | Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 9 September 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 18/2025

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 8 September 2025.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 845,158.17
Volume (s):811,248
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
811,248
  • Price
DKK 845,158.17, equivalent to DKK 1.0418 per share
Date of the transaction:5 September 2025
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                      

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


Attachments

Announcement no. 18 - 09.09.2025

Recommended Reading

  • September 09, 2025 10:08 ET | Source: Cemat A/S
    No. 19/2025 - Major shareholders’ announcement

    Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                    Nikolaj Plads 6DK-1067 Copenhagen K    Copenhagen, 9 September 2025ANNOUNCEMENT no. 19/2025 Major...

    Read More
    No. 19/2025 - Major shareholders’ announcement
  • September 05, 2025 10:45 ET | Source: Cemat A/S
    No. 17/2025 - Managers’ transactions

    Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                    Nikolaj Plads 6DK-1067 Copenhagen K    Copenhagen, 5 September 2025ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17/2025 ...

    Read More
    No. 17/2025 - Managers’ transactions