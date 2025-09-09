University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences to Host Third Annual Psychiatric Mental Health Summit

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) will host its third Annual Psychiatric Mental Health Summit on September 27, 2025, at its St. Augustine, Florida campus. The summit will bring together healthcare educators, practitioners, and community leaders to explore emerging innovations in mental health care.

With one in five U.S. adults experiencing a mental illness each year, mental health care is at a critical turning point, and innovative approaches and emerging practices are rapidly reshaping how care is delivered. As mental health challenges escalate, healthcare educators are pivotal in preparing the next generation of mental health practitioners to meet evolving needs.

Staying ahead of trends, integrating new tools and technologies, and building systems prioritizing preventative and personalized care are essential to improving outcomes for those most in need. This year’s summit will provide attendees with the tools, knowledge, and collaborative strategies needed to prepare future mental health professionals for this changing landscape, ultimately improving patient outcomes and strengthening community support systems.

“Healthcare educators play a critical role in shaping the future of behavioral health,” said Vivian Sanchez, USAHS CEO and Chancellor. “This summit is about bringing together thought leaders to share best practices and find sustainable solutions that make care more accessible and personalized for those who need it most. Importantly, these events allow us to open up the conversations for USAHS students to get involved and stay up to date with the healthcare industry outside the classroom.”

The summit’s agenda will cover a range of topics, including:

Integrating information and technology for more holistic patient care

Building processes to connect patients with the most appropriate resources at any given time, including addressing housing, food, transportation, and other essential needs

Expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors’ offices to more home- and community-based settings

Creating sustainable care teams that unite physicians, health professionals, caregivers, social workers, and school personnel to improve community mental health

Recognizing individual needs to develop more personalized and effective treatment approaches for patients



This year’s keynote speaker, Ben Hunter, Chief Medical Officer, will present his vision for advancing behavioral health care through innovative, patient-centered strategies. With expertise in suicide prevention, teen mental health, and therapies such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, Dr. Hunter brings a unique perspective on supporting diverse populations, from executives and athletes to students and community members.

"Mental health care is never one-size-fits-all for every patient. It’s about meeting people where they are, understanding their unique challenges, and using every tool at our disposal to help them thrive," said Dr. Hunter. "This summit is an opportunity for us to learn from each other, embrace innovation, and work together to create a more compassionate, accessible future for mental health care."

Attendees will leave the summit with actionable strategies to enhance collaboration, strengthen support systems, and drive meaningful change in mental health care, both in the classroom and in the community.

The Mental Health Summit will take place at the University of St. Augustine, Florida campus on September 27. Register early and save — until September 15, registrants using the code “MHSummit-50-Early2025” will receive a 50% discount. Learn more about the event here .

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners to be a force for good in their communities. The University has one of the leading physical therapy and occupational therapy graduate programs in the country and offers additional graduate degrees in speech-language pathology, nursing, EdD, as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states — California, Florida and Texas — and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wscuc.org. The University is helping to transform society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its B Corp certification. Follow USAHS on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more, visit: https://www.usa.edu/

