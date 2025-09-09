BexBack Launches No-KYC 100x Leverage and 100% Deposit Bonus to Empower Crypto Traders

SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin fluctuates around the $110,000 mark, traders are looking for ways to maximize opportunities in a volatile market. BexBack Exchange is stepping up with an unbeatable offer: 100x leverage on crypto futures, a 100% deposit bonus (up to 10 BTC), and complete no-KYC onboarding. This combination gives both new and experienced traders the tools to grow their portfolios faster and with greater flexibility.

Why Use 100x Leverage Futures?

Amplify Returns – Control large positions with smaller capital.

Lower Entry Barriers – Participate in high-value trades without heavy upfront investment.

Profit Both Ways – Earn from rising or falling prices in any market condition.

Efficient Capital Use – Maximize trading potential with every dollar.



The Power of No-KYC Trading

Most exchanges slow users down with lengthy verification. At BexBack, you start trading instantly with just an email — no identity checks, no delays, and your privacy fully protected.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

Deposit 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT or more to qualify.



BexBack matches your deposit 1:1, boosting your available margin.



The bonus cannot be withdrawn, but all profits earned with it are yours.



This extra buffer reduces liquidation risk and expands your trading opportunities.



Why Choose BexBack?

No KYC Required – Trade anonymously, with privacy and speed.



– Trade anonymously, with privacy and speed. 100x Leverage – Maximize your capital efficiency.



– Maximize your capital efficiency. 100% Deposit Bonus – Double your trading funds instantly.



– Double your trading funds instantly. Zero Spread & No Slippage – Transparent execution with no hidden costs.



– Transparent execution with no hidden costs. Demo Account – Practice with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds.



– Practice with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds. Global Access – Trusted by 500,000+ users in over 200 regions.



– Trusted by 500,000+ users in over 200 regions. U.S. MSB Licensed – Regulatory compliance for safety and credibility.



About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives platform headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S., the U.K., and Argentina. The exchange supports BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ other futures contracts, providing 24/7 multilingual support and zero deposit fees.

Don’t Miss the Next Bull Run

If you missed the last crypto surge, now’s your chance. With no-KYC trading, 100x leverage, and a 100% deposit bonus , BexBack gives you everything you need to build your first fortune in crypto.

Join BexBack today and start trading smarter.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack.The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

