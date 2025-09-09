The BANK of Greenland issued and early redemption of Senior Non-Preferred capital

The bank has today agreed to issue DKK 125 million in Senior Non-Preferred capital (Tier 3) as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure. Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030553375 and with effect from 17 September 2025. The Senior Non-Preferred capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month CIBOR rate plus 230 basis points.

At the same time, it has been decided to redeem early DKK 50 million Senior Non-Preferred (ISIN: DK0030494778), which was issued on 27 October 2021 with a maturity of five years, and with the option of early redemption four years after the date of issue. The redemption will take place on 27 October 2025.

The bank has obtained the Danish Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) approval of the early redemption.

