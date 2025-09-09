No. 19/2025 - Major shareholders’ announcement

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 9 September 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 19/2025

Major shareholders’ announcement

Pursuant to Article 38 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces that Frede Clausen has informed Cemat A/S that he owns 12,578,091 shares in Cemat A/S equivalent to 5.034 % of the share capital and the voting rights in the company.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                      

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

