Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 9 September 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 19/2025
Major shareholders’ announcement
Pursuant to Article 38 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces that Frede Clausen has informed Cemat A/S that he owns 12,578,091 shares in Cemat A/S equivalent to 5.034 % of the share capital and the voting rights in the company.
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
