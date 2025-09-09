SoldierStrong, Gier Productions Announce Release of “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11” Documentary in 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit founded to help military veterans take their next steps forward in life, and award-winning director and producer Michael Gier today announced plans for the 2026 release of “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11,” a deeply moving documentary narrated by actor Gary Sinise that tells the story of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks through the eyes of first responders, survivors and others.

“‘The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11’ goes beyond the tragedy of September 11 to showcase the incredible acts of bravery, humanity, and resilience that followed. It is not just a tribute to those we lost, but a celebration of the indomitable spirit that rose from the ashes. It is a story of hope, proving that even in tragedy, light can be found in the courage and compassion of everyday people,” said Gier, who owns a global film and video production company, Gier Productions, in Pasadena, Calif.

SoldierStrong co-founder Chris Meek, a financial industry executive who was at Ground Zero on 9/11, approached Gier in early 2022 with the idea for a film to “honor the selflessness and bravery that defined a generation” that would be released for the 25th observance of the attacks that claimed the lives of 2,977 innocent lives at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“I saw Michael’s award-winning documentary films, ‘Wounded Heroes’ and ‘Healing the Heroes of 9-11,’ and I knew he would share the story of 9/11 as it should be told,” Meek said of Gier’s 2021 productions that featured successful alternative treatments that help those battling post-traumatic stress get their lives back. “That’s especially important because more than 100 million Americans – almost one-third of our population – have been born since the 9/11 or are too young to remember that day.”

Gier explains that he “didn’t want to produce a 9/11 film similar to what’s been done before.” Instead, he proposed a film that would feature “the positive things that came from 9/11 despite the tragedy.” He added, “My team and I traveled across the country conducting interviews and filming dramatized reenactments, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this powerful documentary, and everyone at SoldierStrong and Gier Productions is looking forward to sharing this film with the world in September 2026.”

The documentary presents a sweeping and deeply personal look at the many facets of 9/11 through the voices of those who lived it. Among the film’s featured interviews is Andy Card, Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, who recounts his firsthand experience standing beside the President during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. Card is also a member of the 9/11 Legacy Foundation Organizing Committee.

“Port Authority Police Officer Will Jimeno shares his harrowing survival story after being buried 30 feet beneath the rubble of the World Trade Center – and the extraordinary bravery of the men who rescued him. Country music legend Lee Greenwood reflects on his emotional visit to Ground Zero, where he sang ‘God Bless the USA’ a cappella to uplift the spirits of first responders working in the aftermath of the attacks,” Gier said. “Former CIA Director Leon Panetta offers a behind-the-scenes account of his high-stakes mission, ordered by President Obama, to locate and eliminate Osama bin Laden. And we hear from Roger Ferguson of the Federal Reserve, who played a pivotal role on 9/11 in averting financial catastrophe by helping ensure the stability and continued operation of the U.S. financial system amid the chaos.”

The film also honors the collective courage of the day, featuring all three national memorials – the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 – as well as powerful stories about the heroic actions of the Flight 93 passengers who fought back against the hijackers, the massive 9/11 Boatlift that evacuated over 500,000 people from lower Manhattan in a matter of hours, and the courageous rescues that took place inside the Pentagon as military and civilian personnel risked their lives to save others from the burning structure.

Additional information about “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11,” including a trailer, reel stories and details about its production and cast, is available at The911Film.com .

Gier has produced and directed hundreds of film and video projects across a wide spectrum of media. He got his start as an entertainer starring in Broadway musicals all over the country, and he’s appeared as an actor in numerous films and television shows, working alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.