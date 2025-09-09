Wave Kids™ Launches First-Ever Water Brand Just for Kids

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, juice boxes. See you later, sugary sports drinks. There’s a new drink in town – and it’s just for kids. Meet Wave Kids™, the first-ever canned water brand designed For Kids, By Kids™. Wave Kids was created by a mom tired of seeing kids offered drinks that their bodies don’t need – the kind that lead to sugar spikes and meltdowns.





Wave Kids was developed by Shelly Garg – a practicing FDA regulatory attorney and mom of two – to make drinking water fun for kids, with color-changing technology that activates when chilled or in sunlight, and a kid-focused look-and-feel.

At birthday parties and sports games, kids are routinely offered sugary juices or sports drinks. Garg saw the disconnect: kids are forming habits around drinks packed with added sugar and artificial colors that are marketed as fun, while plain water – the healthiest option – feels boring to them.

In early 2025, leading pediatric and nutrition organizations brought together by Healthy Eating Research (HER) released guidelines reaffirming that plain water is the “best option” for children to drink. The experts reinforce Garg’s mission in starting Wave Kids: a kid-centered solution designed to help families build better hydration habits in packaging kids love.

“Wave Kids was created to give kids something better: a drink that’s healthy, fun, and made for them,” said Garg. “As a parent, I saw how limited the options were for kids’ beverages. I wanted to create something kids would be excited to choose and that was what their bodies need — without parents having to worry about what’s in it.”

Wave Kids is launching with two vibrant can designs with interactive, color-changing ink, featuring original artwork created by real kids. One is sunlight activated, revealing new colors and surprises in the sun. The other is cold activated, with rainbow art that changes color and brightens when chilled.

Each 8.4-ounce can is sized for kids’ hands and contains only refreshing, crisp water — no sugar, no dyes, no (hidden) caffeine and no plastic kiddie straws. It’s hydration that feels fun and tastes just right, with a kid-first voice that’s Super Refreshing, Seriously Silly™.

Wave Kids is available for purchase at Wave-Kids.co m .

About Wave Kids

Wave Kids™ is the first-ever canned water brand made just for kids — with no sugar, no nonsense, and tons of fun. Founded by a practicing FDA attorney and mom, each color-changing can features bold, kid-drawn artwork, and a mission rooted in health, sustainability, and pure joy. Wave Kids is here to change the way kids hydrate – and prove that families don’t have to choose between healthy and fun. With a kid-first voice that’s Super Refreshing, Seriously Silly™, it’s water kids actually want to drink. Learn more at Wave-Kids.com and follow @helloWaveKids on Instagram.

