Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025 | Significant Renewable Energy Opportunities, Diverse Policies and Incentives Across 15 Countries

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" is among the latest region specific policy reports from the analyst, the industry analysis specialist.
The report covers 15 major countries in the Middle East and Africa region - Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, and UAE. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries.
The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Yearly Highlights
- Algeria
- Angola
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Iran
- Israel
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- UAE
2 Renewable Energy Policy, Algeria
2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
2.2 Policy Snapshot
2.3 Renewable Energy Targets
2.4 Hydrogen Energy
- National Strategy 2023
2.5 Energy Transition Plan
- National Renewable Energy Program
2.6 Auctions
2.7 Feed in Tariffs for Wind and Solar
2.8 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement
2.9 Foreign Investment Laws and Regulations
2.10 Algeria Renewable Energy Program (AREP)
3 Renewable Energy Policy, Angola
3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
3.2 Policy Snapshot
3.3 Renewable Energy Targets
3.4 Hydrogen Energy
3.5 The General Electricity Act, 2014
3.6 National Renewable Energy Strategy
3.7 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law
3.8 The Angola 2025 Long Term Strategy
3.9 The Angola 2050 Long Term Strategy
3.10 Sustainable Energy for All 2030 Goals
4 Renewable Energy Policy, Egypt
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Policy Snapshot
4.3 Renewable Energy Targets
4.4 Nationally Determined Contribution
4.5 Egypt Vision 2030
- Egypt National Climate Change Strategy
4.6 Electricity Law No. 87 of 2015
4.7 Renewable Energy Law (Decree No. 203/2014)
4.8 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) 2035
4.9 Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) Scheme
4.10 Reverse Auctions
4.11 Incentives on Renewable Energy Equipment
4.12 Net Metering Scheme
4.13 Waste to Energy Tariff
4.14 Sovereign Guarantee
4.15 Wheeling Schemes
4.16 Tax incentives for green energy investment.
- Green Hydrogen Incentives Law
5 Renewable Energy Policy, Ghana
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Policy Snapshot
5.3 Renewable Energy Targets
5.4 Renewable Energy Act
- Renewable Energy (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1045)
- Net Metering
- Feed-in Tariffs
- Renewable Energy Fund
5.5 National Energy Policy
- 2021 National Energy Policy
5.6 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)
5.7 National Energy Strategy
- Renewable Energy Development and Management Programme (REDP)
- Strategic National Energy Plan (SNEP)
5.8 Energy Sector Strategy and Development Plan (ESSDP)
5.9 Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll)
5.10 Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan (ETIP)
5.11 Ghana Energy Development and Access Project (GEDAP)
5.12 Scaling-up Renewable Energy Program in Ghana (SREP)
6 Renewable Energy Market, Iran
6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
6.2 Policy Snapshot
6.3 Renewable Energy Targets
6.4 Renewable Portfolio Standards
6.5 Hydrogen Energy
6.6 Feed-in Tariffs
6.7 Renewable Energy Development Fund
6.8 Support for IPPs to Export Electricity to Neighbouring Countries
6.9 Call for Auction
6.10 Sixth Development Plan
6.11 Seventh Development Plan (2024-2028)
7 Renewable Energy Policy, Israel
7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
7.2 Policy Snapshot
7.3 Renewable Energy Targets
7.4 Independent Electricity Generation Policy
7.5 Government Decision 171/2021 - Transition to a Low Carbon Economy
7.6 Net Metering
7.7 Renewable Power Tenders/Auctions
- Innovative Solar Projects
- Regulation for Solar PV Rooftop installation on new buildings
- Israel Solar Energy Rooftop Program
- Israel Energy Storage Auction
8 Renewable Energy Policy, Kenya
8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
8.2 Policy Snapshot
8.3 Renewable Energy Targets
8.4 Energy Act 2019
8.5 Net Metering
8.6 Tax Incentives
8.7 Feed-in Tariff (FiT)
8.8 Renewable Energy Auctions Policy (REAP)
8.9 Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) 2021-2030
9 Renewable Energy Policy, Kuwait
9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
9.2 Policy Snapshot
9.3 Renewable Energy Targets
9.4 Kuwait Strategy for Energy and Renewable Energy Projects 2030-2050
9.5 Innovative Renewable Energy Research Program
9.6 Renewable Energy Building and Site Integration
9.7 Environment Protection Law
9.8 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)
9.9 Auction
10 Renewable Energy Policy, Morocco
10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
10.2 Policy Snapshot
10.3 Renewable Energy Targets
10.4 Hydrogen Energy
10.5 Renewable Energy Development Law
10.6 Net-Metering
10.7 National Energy Strategy
10.8 Law of Self-Generation
10.9 Green Bonds
10.10 Morocco Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (MorSEEF)
10.11 Tatwir Green Growth Program
10.12 Industrial Recovery Plan 2021-2023
10.13 Morocco Wind Energy Program
10.14 Morocco Renewable Power Tenders
11 Renewable Energy Policy, Nigeria
11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
11.2 Policy Snapshot
11.3 Renewable Energy Targets
11.4 Electricity Act 2023
11.5 Energy Transition Plan (ETP)
11.6 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)
11.7 National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEP)
11.8 Off-grid Electrification Strategy
11.9 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)
11.10 Net Metering
11.11 Competitive Procurement
11.12 Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan
11.13 National Energy Efficiency Action Plans (NEEAP)
11.14 Green Bonds
11.15 Solar Hybrid Mini Grid Fund
- Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST)
- Performance-based Grant Program (PBG)
11.16 Financial Incentives for Renewables
- Customs duty exemptions
- Tax holidays for manufacturers:
- Tax holidays on dividend incomes:
- Soft loans and low-interest loans:
12 Renewable Energy Policy, Qatar
12.1 Energy Market, Overview
12.2 Policy Snapshot
12.3 Renewable Energy Target
12.4 National Renewable Energy Strategy
12.5 ""BeSolar"" service
12.6 Qatar Second National Development Strategy 2018-2022 (NDS-2)
12.7 Qatar Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 (NDS-3)
12.8 Emission Norms
12.9 Solar Power Hub
12.10 Solar Tenders
12.11 Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development
13 Renewable Energy Policy, Saudi Arabia
13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
13.2 Policy Snapshot
13.3 Renewable Energy Targets
13.4 Hydrogen Energy
13.5 Saudi Vision 2030 and National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)
13.6 Saudi Green Initiative
13.7 Net Metering
13.8 Renewable Energy Auctions
13.9 National Industrial Cluster Development Program
13.10 Energy Research Innovation Program
13.11 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)
13.12 Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism (GCOM)
14 Renewable Energy Policy, South Africa
14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
14.2 Policy Snapshot
14.3 Renewable Energy Targets
14.4 Hydrogen Energy
- Hydrogen Society Roadmap
14.5 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)
14.6 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)
14.7 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
14.8 South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM)
14.9 Net Metering
14.10 Rooftop PV Feed-in Tariff
14.11 Local Content Requirement (LCR)
14.12 Tax incentives
- Carbon Tax
- Accelerated Depreciation Allowances
14.13 Green Fund
14.14 Eskom Just Energy Transition Project (EJETP)
15 Renewable Energy Market, Tanzania
15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
15.2 Policy Snapshot
15.3 Renewable Energy Targets
15.4 Rural Energy Act, 2005
15.5 Net Metering
15.6 Electricity Act, 2008
15.7 Competitive Bidding Framework
15.8 Feed-in-Tariff
15.9 The Rural Energy Fund (REF)
15.10 Scaling up Renewable Energy Program
15.11 Power System Master Plan, 2012-2030
15.12 National Energy Policy, 2015
15.13 National Rural Electrification Program (2013-2022)
16 Renewable Energy Market, UAE
16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
16.2 Renewable Energy Targets
16.3 Policy Snapshot
16.4 UAE Energy Strategy 2050
16.5 National Hydrogen Strategy 2050
16.6 Net Metering
16.7 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030
16.8 Smart Dubai Initiatives
16.9 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050
16.10 Green Building Code
16.11 Renewable Energy Auctions
16.12 National Climate Change Plan 2050
16.13 UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050
16.14 Clean Energy Certificate Scheme
16.15 UAE Wind Program
