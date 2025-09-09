Exosome Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2026 Drives by Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine, says Healthcare Experts

Ottawa, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exosome cell and gene therapy market is rising due to the growing demand for personalized and regenerative medicine, alongside the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders worldwide. Advancements in biotechnology, drug delivery systems, and supportive regulatory frameworks are further accelerating innovation, clinical adoption, and commercialization of exosome-based therapies.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the exosome cell and gene therapy market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth during the predicted timeframe.



Market Overview:

The exosome cell and gene therapy market is growing at a rapid pace, stimulated by greater focus on precision medicine and the increasing incidence of chronic and genetic diseases worldwide. Exosome-based therapeutics continue to develop at a fast pace due to advances in biotechnology and nanomedicine that are suited for the delivery of targeted therapies that promote the exchange of information between cells to enhance drug delivery and efficacy. There is also a general demand for minimally invasive therapies that deliver lower side effects associated with drug therapies and drive demand for the exosome therapy in oncology, neurology, and regenerative medicine.

Economic and legislative support from government, and an increasingly favorable regulatory environment are contributing to investment in R&D by pharmaceutical, biotechnology and private sector companies which elevates the market. Offering complementary technology benefits such as novel isolation, purification, and characterization methods; increasing quality of the product and therapeutic effects; and development of joint ventures and partnerships among all stakeholders dramatically accelerate commercialization of new therapies.

Major Growth Drivers for the Market:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Genetic Diseases: The increasing numbers of patients with cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and uncommon genetic diseases creates a growing need for new, innovative therapies based on exosomes.

The increasing numbers of patients with cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and uncommon genetic diseases creates a growing need for new, innovative therapies based on exosomes. Rapid Advancements in Biotechnology and Nanomedicine: Advancement in fields dealing with exosome engineering, as well as improvements in nanomedicine, provide technology to optimize therapeutic delivery and drug delivery which ultimately helps the efficacy of therapies and patient outcomes.

Advancement in fields dealing with exosome engineering, as well as improvements in nanomedicine, provide technology to optimize therapeutic delivery and drug delivery which ultimately helps the efficacy of therapies and patient outcomes. Minimally invasive treatments: Exosome therapies produce smaller side effects than current targeted therapies, which is proving to be attractive in the field of oncology , regenerative medicine, and in neurology.

Exosome therapies produce smaller side effects than current targeted therapies, which is proving to be attractive in the , regenerative medicine, and in neurology. Increased Investment in R&D: The pharmaceutical and cellular and biotechnology companies are making investments and funding projects for the purposes of R&D with the supported goal of accelerating the process of commercialization of novel exosome therapeutics.

The pharmaceutical and cellular and are making investments and funding projects for the purposes of R&D with the supported goal of accelerating the process of commercialization of novel exosome therapeutics. Supportive Regulatory Policies and Government Initiatives: The issue of regulations and support of grants and assistance for the purposes of promoting the adoption of cell and gene therapies are being recognized internationally.

The issue of regulations and support of grants and assistance for the purposes of promoting the are being recognized internationally. Technological Innovation in the Isolation and Characterization of Exosomes: Technological advancements that support separation, purification and analysis will serve to improve product quality to create the best terms of function and therapeutic outcomes.

Technological advancements that support separation, purification and analysis will serve to improve product quality to create the best terms of function and therapeutic outcomes. Growing Awareness Among Healthcare Professionals /Patients: There is an increased understanding of the benefit of exosome therapy, which is leading to greater acceptance and for exosome products on the market.



Key Drifts:

The exosome cell and gene therapy sector is evolving rapidly amidst the backdrop of significantly transformative trends reshaping the biotech and healthcare sectors. One of the most notable trends in the market is the continuing shift to personalized and precision medicine, dignity where exosome-based therapies provide targeted ways to treat patients based on individual patient needs. Advancements in exosome isolation, characterization, and drug delivery is improving the efficacy, safety, and scalability of life-science based therapies with respect to supporting their accessibility and costs.

Another trend is the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to interpret findings in the field of exosome utilization for R&D development, raw material selection and formulation development, clinical trial prediction, and possible clinical responses and outcomes. Also, we have seen increased partnerships and collaborations between biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies which have strengthened regular communication and growth in product pipelines for more collaborations focusing on commercialization.

Significant Challenge:

What Are the Main Challenges Affecting the Exosome Cell and Gene Therapy Market?

The exosome cell and gene therapy market has a lot of potential; however, the market could also face the following critical challenges. The complexity of exosome isolation, purification, and characterization causes the cost of production to increase, as well as limits the ability to manufacture exosomes in bulk. The lack of standardization, and quality control protocols also creates additional challenges in ensuring consistent therapeutic efficacy across batches.

Regulatory obstacles putting in place tedious regulatory processes in major markets would not only delay the ability to develop novel therapies but the other issues that slow progress could cause delays as well. There is a limited amount of clinical evidence available, and the lack of long-tern safety clinical data available restricts the use of exosome therapies by healthcare providers and patients. High expenditures for direct and indirect research, and the need for specialized infrastructure also create greater financial risk to emerging biotech companies. All of the above issues will need to be addressed by regulators, stakeholders, public-private partnerships, and through technological innovations to lay a solid foundation for the sustainability of the exosome cell and gene therapy market globally.

Regional Analysis:

The exosome cell and gene therapy market will remain dominated by North America because of superior healthcare infrastructure, high investments in R&D, and strong adoption of innovative therapies. The United States and Canada contain several large biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies that are actively involved with clinical trials, regulatory agencies, and strategic collaborations.

Government support of biotechnology firms, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased awareness from healthcare professionals and patients alike provide the foundation for continued dominance. These factors combine to make North America the most attractive region in terms of contributing sales revenues globally, using innovation, infrastructures, and investment to minimize the risks in this ever-evolving market.

Asia-Pacific is enjoying rapid growth of the exosome cell and gene therapy market due to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, and establishment and expansion of biotechnology research initiatives. The population and economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan contribute to the ongoing innovation based on R&D, government incentives, and availability of clinical trial opportunities.

Further contributing to the growth and opportunity is the growing awareness among patients, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and large number of patients. Based on these factors, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest in the exosome cell and gene therapy market and will create lucrative opportunities for global biotech and pharmaceutical market players.

The exosome cell and gene therapy market is steadily evolving and expanding in Europe. This growth is attributed to factors such as strong healthcare systems, effective regulatory processes, and genuine financial commitment to biotech innovation. In Europe, collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and academia has successfully tackled various challenges in research and development and clinical trials in conjunction with market awareness. The emergence of personalized medicine, regenerative therapies, and patient-driven forms of treatment all play into the factors driving demand within Europe. As a region, Europe is significant for exosome market players in that it presents a stable, innovative region for global players to invest in, preparing for long-term growth plans.

Recent Developments

On April 29, 2025, U.S. FDA approved Zevaskyn (pz-cel), a first-of-its-kind cell-based gene therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) a rare genetic skin disorder. Developed by Abeona Therapeutics, the treatment introduces healthy COL7A1 genes into patients’ skin cells via grafting. The therapy is expected to be available in Q3 2025.

On January 8, 2025, NurExone Biologic achieved a key scale-up milestone by securing its Master Cell Bank (MCB). This foundation is critical for consistent, large-scale production of high-quality exosomes for therapeutic applications.

Exosome Cell and Gene Therapy Market Key Players

Aegle Therapeutics

Brexogen

Cell Care Therapeutics

CHA Biotech Co., Ltd.

ExoCoBio

Exopharm

NeoProgen, Inc.

OmniSpirant

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Novadip Biosciences

Unicyte AG

Exogenus Therapeutics

Everkine Corporation

Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Anjarium Biosciences

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Kimera Labs

ReNeuron

Stem Cell Medicine Ltd.

Codiak Biosciencesare

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global exosome research market was valued at USD 191 million in 2024, expected to increase to USD 224.33 million in 2025, and projected to reach nearly USD 954.03 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period.

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market was estimated at USD 33.04 million in 2023 and is anticipated to surge to USD 22,609.77 million by 2034, expanding at an exceptional CAGR of 81.03% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. exosomes market is forecasted to grow from USD 135.65 million in 2025 to USD 1,917.72 million by 2034, advancing at a strong CAGR of 34.22% over the assessment period.

The global cell and gene therapy thawing equipment market was valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2024, projected to rise to USD 1.1 billion in 2025, and further expand to USD 3.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.24%.

The global cell and gene supply chain solutions market stood at USD 3.54 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 4.09 billion in 2025, and anticipated to hit nearly USD 14.95 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.54% from 2025 to 2034.

The global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market accounted for USD 10.04 billion in 2024, expected to grow to USD 11.12 billion in 2025, and is projected to achieve around USD 27.3 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 10.76%.

The global cell and gene therapy bioassay services market was recorded at USD 5.05 billion in 2024, estimated to expand to USD 5.67 billion in 2025, and projected to reach approximately USD 16 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.24%.

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market stood at USD 2.66 billion in 2024, anticipated to grow to USD 3.11 billion in 2025, and projected to attain nearly USD 12.35 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 16.89%.

The global cell and gene therapy (CGT) pharmaceuticals market reached USD 16.75 billion in 2024, is set to grow to USD 19.91 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to achieve almost USD 91.56 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 18.93%.

The global cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2024, is estimated to grow to USD 2.19 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.64%.

Regions Covered in the Report

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





