Conkrite Capital Declares Tana River the Garden of Eden of Africa

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conkrite Capital, through its intelligence arm TNT, has concluded a landmark four-year investigation into longevity, vitality, and natural ecosystems across the African continent. After extensive research and community engagement, Conkrite proudly declares Tana River as the true 'Garden of Eden of Africa.'

This declaration is rooted in the extraordinary vitality found in the region, with reports of lifespans exceeding 120 years in quiet, rural communities, preserved cultural practices, and the natural abundance of the land. Unlike other global longevity hubs such as Okinawa in Japan, Tana River has remained a hidden treasure—now brought forward to the world stage.



“This is not only about land or agriculture. This is about a sacred recognition. Tana River is a wellspring of life, culture, and resilience. By declaring it the Garden of Eden of Africa, we are not just honoring its people and legacy, but safeguarding a future built on dignity and sustainability. Together, TNT and Conkrite Capital will ensure this message echoes globally.”

— Nicolas W. Del Valle, Founder & CEO, Conkrite Capital



This historic declaration sets the stage for global recognition, tourism, research, and investment in Tana River as one of the planet’s most unique sanctuaries of longevity and vitality.