Lackawanna College to Open 3 New Satellite Centers

Across Pennsylvania Offering Skilled Trade Programs

Centers focused on welding, electrical, carpentry and construction trade programs to open in Bethlehem, Chambersburg and Greensburg for spring 2026 semester

Scranton, Pa., September 9, 2025 – Lackawanna College announced today that it has received approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education to open three new satellite centers focused on skilled trades. The centers will be located in Bethlehem, Pa., Chambersburg, Pa., and Greensburg, Pa., with courses slated to begin as early as the spring 2026 semester, pending approval by the U.S. Department of Education. All three locations will offer an associate degree program in welding and fabrication technology. The Bethlehem location will also offer associate degree programs in carpentry and construction technology as well as electrical technology. The Greensburg location is scheduled to launch its electrical technology program in the fall 2026 semester. Certificate programs and additional degree programs, such as HVAC, are planned for the future at each location. The new satellite locations strengthen Lackawanna’s technical education and manufacturing programs while expanding the college’s geographic presence into southern and western Pennsylvania.

“There is increasing need across Pennsylvania for highly skilled workers in key trades, including welding, electrical, construction and carpentry. With the addition of these three satellite centers, we are establishing a strong pipeline of skilled workers right in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Jill A. Murray, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Lackawanna College. “Today’s students deserve more pathways to successful careers in their hometowns. At Lackawanna, we’re focused on expanding and investing in programs that enable Pennsylvanians to learn, work and make an impact right in their communities.”

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held at each location later this fall to celebrate each satellite center’s official opening. Students can now begin enrolling in programs at all three locations.

Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College is the largest private, non-profit, open-enrollment institution in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, dedicated to delivering high-quality education and empowering individuals in their pursuit of personal growth and community enrichment. The College offers over 60 academic programs, including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and continuing education and professional certificates. In addition, Lackawanna College is committed to workforce development, educating and preparing workers for advancement in fields such as healthcare, finance, technology and the trades.

Along with its main Scranton campus, the College’s geographic reach extends across ten other locations across Pennsylvania and online. In 2024, Lackawanna College announced its intent to merge with Peirce College, based in Philadelphia. On June 30, 2025, the merger was approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and the two institutions have since entered the integration phase required by the U.S. Department of Education. Lackawanna College is a nine-time recipient of the “Best Places to Work” recognition and was named a “Great College to Work For” in 2023 and 2024. In 2021, Lackawanna College was recognized as one of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company and as one of the “Fastest-Growing Private, Nonprofit Colleges” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The College remains focused on delivering accessible and practical education for individuals seeking to better their lives and contribute positively to their communities. To learn more, visit lackawanna.edu.