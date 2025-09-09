5-hour ENERGY® Unwraps Three Limited-Time Holiday Flavors: Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry Lime and Gingerbread Snap

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products delivers the holidays in every sip with three new festive, limited-time shots: cozy Pumpkin Spice, crisp Cranberry Lime and sweet-spiced Gingerbread Snap. For the first time, the brand blends nostalgic holiday flavors with the trusted 5-hour ENERGY® boost fans count on.

Pumpkin Spice – Fall’s most iconic flavor, crafted with earthy pumpkin, aromatic cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It’s Fall’s most-requested drink reimagined in a perfectly portable energy shot.

– Fall’s most iconic flavor, crafted with earthy pumpkin, aromatic cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It’s Fall’s most-requested drink reimagined in a perfectly portable energy shot. Cranberry Lime – Tangy, tart, and bursting with flavor, this festive shot has just enough zing to power you through the dreaded Thanksgiving food coma. Try it on its own or add a splash to cranberry sauce or a mocktail for a holiday twist.

– Tangy, tart, and bursting with flavor, this festive shot has just enough zing to power you through the dreaded Thanksgiving food coma. Try it on its own or add a splash to cranberry sauce or a mocktail for a holiday twist. Gingerbread Snap – A deliciously nostalgic holiday cookie flavor that delivers a snap of sweet spice along with your energy boost.

These holiday-inspired 5-hour ENERGY® flavors capture the taste of the season but give customers the boost to tackle holiday demands. 30% of people claim they get less sleep during the Holiday season, and 60% claim their sleep is negatively impacted when staying as a guest during the holidays.* Less sleep equals less energy (among other things!).

“These new holiday flavors are a fun way to celebrate the season while giving our fans the energy they need to get everything done,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “We continue to innovate and update our list of 17 tasty caffeine flavors. Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry Lime and Gingerbread Snap bring a fun taste of the holidays to our classic energy shots!”

The three holiday flavors will be available beginning September 9, 2025, exclusively at 5hourenergy.com and Amazon.com. Each extra strength shot delivers the quick, effective boost 5-hour ENERGY® is known for with its blend of 230mg of caffeine, B-vitamins and nutrients – now wrapped in the tastes of the holidays – all with zero sugar.

For more information or to shop the new flavors, visit 5hourenergy.com.

*Source: Sleepopolis 2024 Holiday Stress Survey

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

