Specialty Carbon Black Market Size to Worth USD 8.54 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty carbon black market size is valued at approximately USD 3.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 8.54 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growing demand across various industries like plastics, electronics, automotive, and paints & coatings drives the growth of the market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Market Overview

Specialty carbon black is a refined form of carbon manufactured with specific properties for advanced performance applications. It is primarily a black powder composed of hydrocarbons that are designed to provide unique colors, UV protection, conductivity, and insulation. The specialty carbon black market refers to the production, global trade, and consumption of carbon black that are non-tire applications like plastics, inks, coatings and electronics. The demand is driven by the higher selling price due to its unique performance. Moreover, the regular carbon black is being replaced by these specialty carbon black due to the higher performance characteristics of these ones.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific specialty carbon black market is expected to increase from USD 1.72 billion in 2025 to USD 4.18 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.36% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific dominated the specialty carbon black market with a revenue share of 48.85% in 2024.

The China dominated the regional specialty carbon black market in 2024, owing to the expansion of key downstream sectors

The Europe is growing at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing production of commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

By grade, the food contact segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 31.75% in 2024.

By grade, the conductive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 3.52 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.54 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.35% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2020 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Grade, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; UK; Italy; Russia; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa Key companies profiled Omsk Carbon Group; Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.; Atlas Organics Private Limited; Continental Carbon Company; Birla Carbon; Cabot Corporation; Oak Investment Partners; Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd; Philips Carbon Black Limited; Orion S.A.; Ralson.

What Are The Major Trends In The Specialty Carbon Black Market?

Surging smart devices demand – The demand for smart devices has been surging rapidly alongside 5G infrastructure, where carbon becomes a major player in heat dissipation, cable compounds and many more.

Growing demand for advanced conductive grades – The demand for antistatic coating, conductive polymers, electronic components and many more is increasing rapidly, which drives investments to meet these requirements.

Growing infrastructure growth – The economies in regions like Asia, especially in urban areas, are adopting the use of plastics, coatings and automotive applications on a larger basis, which is driving more investments in the region.

Rising use in packaging – The rapid boom in the packaging industry is one of the major factors that has been creating a higher demand for carbon black that provides color stability, gloss and jetness for the inks.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Growth Factors

How Is The Automotive And EV Sector Expansion Helping In The Growth Of The Specialty Carbon Black Market?

The use of specialty carbon black is essential for automotive plastics for various bumpers, trims, dashboards and many other parts. As a result, the automotive companies are heavily investing in specialty carbon black as it provides deep black pigmentation, UV resistance and durability, which helps the vehicles to perform in severe environmental conditions. The data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association states that, in 2024, global car sales increased by 2.5% to 74.6 million units.

This rapid EV growth is expected to drive more crucial additives in the lithium-ion batteries that will improve the electrode conductivity. Moreover, the charging infrastructure requirement is also expected to boost the usage of specialty carbon black in these applications.

Market Opportunity

How Will Sustainable Manufacturing Shape The Future Of Specialty Carbon Black?

The manufacturing sector has been marking a constant shift that aligns with the environmental goals and helps in improving the overall productivity of the manufactured products. The major step taken in the shift towards a low-carbon and circular economy, where traditional carbon is being replaced due to the use of petrol-based feedstocks. The governments and the authorities have a major role to play here as they are targeting to cut emissions by producing bio-based carbon black. As a result, the companies are shifting towards sustainable solutions where the automotive and OEM electronic manufacturing will mark major shifts in the future. The rising technological adoption is expected to help these initiatives during the projected period.

Limitations And Challenges In The Specialty Carbon Black Market

Higher production costs – The production costs play a challenging role as the specialty carbon black is more expensive than the traditional ones, which may not be feasible in multiple applications and geographical areas.

Raw Material fluctuation – The production is mainly dependent on petroleum-based feedstocks, where the manufacturers are witnessing fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, affecting the market requirement.

Environmental Regulations – The use of carbon black may be questionable due to the carbon emissions, which may mandate sustainable initiatives.



What Made The Asia Pacific Dominant In The Specialty Carbon Black Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024. The dominance of the region is attributed to the well-established manufacturing for automotive, electronics, plastics, cables and packaging in countries like India, China and Southeast Asia. The rising industrialization in the region has been a crucial factor behind creating multiple business opportunities for domestic and international companies. The international players are keen to invest heavily in the region due to the cost-effectiveness that helps them increase their profit margins.

China stands as the dominant country in the region due to its dominance in the automotive and EV manufacturing. For instance, the report by IEA stated that the country stands as the undisputed leader in global EV battery production, where it accounts for around the world’s 75-77% manufacturing capacity. Moreover, the country has also been managing electroaanics manufacturing at a rapid pace, which creates multiple business opportunities for specialty carbon black production and manufacturing. The Chinese government has been highly focused towards improving its local manufacturing capacity, which will help it to strengthen its economy.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period of 2025 to 2034. The growth of the region is attributed to the rapid EV adoption, which creates multiple investment grounds for battery and infrastructure applications. The specialty carbon black market in the region is expected to advance more rapidly due to the stricter EU rules that focus on achieving low emissions. Moreover, the presence of leading research institutions is expected to drive more R&D focus for more sustainable and bio-based solutions in the coming years.

Germany holds a dominant position in the European business landscape due to the automotive OEM dominance and EV adoption. The presence of leading automotive players like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and many others is a home to the country, which is managing to maintain a higher demand for specialty carbon black among the OEMs. The country has been focused towards investing in lithium-ion batteries to strengthen its EV sector.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Segmentation

Grade Insights

What Made Food Contact The Dominant Grade In The Specialty Carbon Black Market In 2024?

The food contact segment dominated the market in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the higher regulatory focus and approval rate due to the sensitiveness of the food packaging. The authorities like the FDA and the EU have structured guidelines designed to ensure the use of films, containers and utensils that can be used in food applications. Additionally, the use of specialty carbon black ensures a smooth and heat-resistant function that also makes it suitable for various food packaging applications. The changing lifestyle patterns in the urban areas are a major factor which has highly contributed towards the rising requirement for packaged foods. Additionally, the higher shelf-life requirement will also include the use of such films, as they provide UV resistance.

The conductive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for electronics and EVs, where the specialty carbon black is essential in lithium-ion batteries and semiconductors. The urbanization has a major role to play here as it significantly increases the demand for such conductive grades. Moreover, the use of these grades is also being made mandatory in applications like solar panels, fuel cells and conductive coatings, which will help in gaining more demand in the coming years. The use of conductive carbon black is also highly implemented as it reduces the weight and enhances the performance of the automobiles.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Epsilon Carbon announced an investment of Rs 15,350 crore in Karnataka, India, to establish an integrated EV battery materials hub, supporting demand for specialty carbon black in conductive applications.

In April 2025, Univar Solutions expanded its partnership with Cabot Corporation to distribute carbon black products for rubber applications, which also strengthens the supply of high-performance tires.

In January 2025, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Mitsubishi Chemical partnered to recycle carbon black from end-of-life tires. Sumitomo Rubber will provide tire materials to Mitsubishi Chemical for processing into sustainable carbon black, which will then be used in new tires, promoting a circular economy.

In January 2025, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd, Kyushu University, Bridgestone Corporation, and Okayama University initiated a collaborative technology development project. The project focuses on secondary processing of recovered carbon black (rCB) extracted from polymeric materials, notably end-of-life tires.

In July 2024, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Himadri Clean Energy Limited (HCEL), strategically acquired Himadri Green Technologies Innovation Limited. This acquisition is intended to broaden Himadri's operational footprint, aiming for business expansion and improved internal efficiency.

In January 2024, Birla Carbon announced Greenfield Expansions in the Asia Pacific region. The company shall expand its carbon black capacity by over 240 kilotons in the identified locations of India and Thailand

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Specialty Carbon Black Market

By Grade

Food Contact Carbon Black

Packaging Film & Sheet Consumer Molded Parts Others

Conductive Carbon Black

Conductive Polymers Paints & Coatings Battery Electrodes Printing Inks Others

Fiber Carbon Black

Polyester Fiber PP Masterbatches Nylon Textiles Other Synthetic Fibers

Other Carbon Black



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



