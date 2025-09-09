HyOrc Corporation Announces Plans for Global Rollout of Methanol Projects, Targeting Over $100 Billion in Income Over the Next Decade

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: HYOR), a developer of patented hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, today announced it is intending to execute numerous methanol projects worldwide within the next decade.

In July 2025, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Start Lda, a Portugal-based liquid and gaseous fuels trading company, to develop a 25,000 ton per annum green methanol production facility in Porto, with conservative projected lifetime revenues of $390 million. This agreement follows HyOrc’s earlier plans for a 13,000 ton per annum RDF-to-methanol facility in Scunthorpe, UK. Together, these projects form the foundation of HyOrc’s long-term strategy to establish a robust European supply network for low-carbon marine fuels and industrial decarbonization.





Building on this momentum, HyOrc today disclosed plans to pursue dozens of similar methanol production projects worldwide over the next decade, leveraging its proprietary technologies and international partnerships. These projects are expected to generate more than $100 billion in cumulative income, positioning HyOrc as a global leader in sustainable fuel solutions.

“These MOUs are just the beginning,” said HyOrc Business Development Director Andrea Magalini. “With our technology and partner network, we are aiming to transform waste into clean fuels at scale—and unlock massive value in the process. The global shift to green fuels is accelerating, and HyOrc intends to be at the forefront.”

The planned methanol facilities will support maritime, industrial, and heavy transport decarbonization efforts in Europe and beyond, capitalizing on strong market demand and tightening emissions regulations.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

