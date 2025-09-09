SPEAKER ALERT: The Digital Chamber Announces First Speakers, Ticket Availability for 2026 DC Blockchain Summit

Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 9, 2025 -- Today, The Digital Chamber (TDC) announced the first information and speakers for their annual DC Blockchain Summit, set for March 17-18, 2026. The two-day event will be held at Capital Turnaround.



Among the notable names committed to joining the event are:

Donald Trump, Jr. , Co-Founder, World Liberty Financial

, Co-Founder, World Liberty Financial Anthony Scaramucci , Founder and Co-Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital

, Founder and Co-Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital J. Christopher Giancarlo , senior counsel and Co-Chair of Willkie Digital Works practice, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

, senior counsel and Co-Chair of Willkie Digital Works practice, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Caitlin Long , Founder & CEO, Custodia Bank

, Founder & CEO, Custodia Bank Richard Teng , Chief Executive Officer, Binance

, Chief Executive Officer, Binance Matthew White , Chief Executive Officer, Vara

, Chief Executive Officer, Vara Chris Pavlovski , Founder and CEO, Rumble

, Founder and CEO, Rumble Lee Schneider , General Counsel, Ava Labs

, General Counsel, Ava Labs Brandi Reynolds , Chief Compliance Officer, World Liberty Financial

, Chief Compliance Officer, World Liberty Financial Lilya Tessler, Partner, Sidley Austin

“The upcoming Summit will be a must-attend for anyone engaged in policy, advocacy, and rule-making related to digital assets. Last year, we were honored by the biggest names in crypto, and the 2026 roster of speakers and attendees is shaping up to be even more impressive,” said Cody Carbone, TDC’s CEO.





In 2025, the event drew over 1100 attendees, representing more than 600 companies. Nearly a quarter of those were lawmakers or policy influencers.



FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE 2026 DC Blockchain Summit



Tickets and hotel information are now available at the 2026 Summit website: https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com/.



This event is sponsored by Greenberg Traurig and Winston & Strawn, LLP. For more information on 2026 sponsorship opportunities, please go to the Summit Sponsor page.



###



For media inquiries and media credentialing, contact press@digitalchamber.org.



Follow The Digital Chamber

LinkedIn I Twitter I Instagram







Contact Info



Press Team

press@digitalchamber.org

+1 202-215-1362

Attachment