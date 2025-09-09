XION launches Apple ID login for blockchain, dropping wallets and seed phrases

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One-tap login replaces complex crypto, allowing users to sign in less than a minute

Designed for mainstream adoption rather than crypto-native audiences

Launch lands on the eve of Apple’s September 9 event

XION, the consumer-first walletless Layer-1 blockchain, today launches Sign in with Apple for XION accounts. Apple customers can now open and access blockchain apps with the Apple ID they already use on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web. The update removes seed phrases and wallet setup and lands ahead of Apple’s 9th September event.

The integration brings authentication and recovery into a familiar path. With Apple ID login, account creation and access follow the same steps familiar to hundreds of millions of people: Face ID or Touch ID authentication and two-factor verification. On XION, account abstraction handles keys and recovery in the background, so users do not manage seed phrases. The process takes under a minute and mirrors the simplicity of opening a mobile banking app rather than configuring a crypto wallet.

Now, XION is taking this step to bring crypto into mainstream use rather than a niche crypto experience. Apple reported 2.35 billion active devices earlier this year, providing developers a large addressable base for apps that resemble regular mobile banking or commerce rather than a crypto tutorial.

Security and payments are designed to be simple, similar to how people transfer funds from traditional banking apps. On XION, smart-account recovery and multi-factor rules are handled at the protocol level. For fees, XION supports paying gas in USDC, so first-time users do not need to source a native token before transacting.

“We are making crypto disappear,” said Anthony (“Burnt Banksy”) Anzalone, CEO and Founder of XION. “Apple users do not need to worry about the jargon or the learning curve. They can start engaging with the benefits right away. Users can now be on-chain in under a minute while keeping the same level of security that blockchain provides. Apple has always led in simple and secure user experience. XION is aligning with that philosophy for blockchain.”

A public demonstration of the flow is available here.

About Anthony Anzalone “Burnt Banksy”

Anthony, also known as “Burnt Banksy,” first captured global attention in 2021 when he purchased a Banksy screen print, burned it live, and sold the resulting NFT for the year’s highest average price on OpenSea. Beyond this cultural moment, he has been deeply embedded in blockchain since 2015, mining crypto in his college dorm and later serving as Entrepreneur in Residence at Injective before launching XION.

Most recently, XION was selected as the first-ever Launchpool project on Bybit EU, under Europe’s new MiCA framework. This partnership gives XION access to more than 450 million regulated users across 29 countries, underscoring its compliance-first strategy and leadership in bringing Web3 to mainstream markets.

With $36M raised across seed and strategic rounds, XION is a consumer-first Layer 1 blockchain designed to make crypto interactions invisible to the end user, removing friction and accelerating mainstream adoption. Anthony’s unique profile bridges cultural relevance, technical expertise, and global market insight, making him an ideal voice for the Summit.

About XION

XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION empowers developers to build secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. By removing common Web3 friction points, XION accelerates the mainstream adoption of Web3 by making blockchain technology more accessible to users and developers.

