SRS Real Estate Partners Accelerates Industrial Growth with Powerhouse Southern California Team

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners announced today the addition of a market-leading industrial team in Southern California, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s national growth strategy for industrial services.

Richard Schwartz, Executive Vice President & Senior Managing Principal, will lead SRS Industrial in Southern California. He will work closely with Joey Reaume, Executive Vice President & Principal, in driving client service and business development initiatives. They are joined by Nick Moscicki, who will serve as Vice President. Collectively, they have completed more than $5 billion in industrial sales and leasing transactions and are recognized for advising some of the most prominent occupiers, investors, and developers in the region.

“This significant expansion strengthens our industrial presence in Southern California and supports our commitment to building a comprehensive platform across all service lines,” said Garrett Colburn, President of SRS Real Estate Partners. “Richard, Joey, and Nick bring expertise and relationships that align directly with our strategy to grow in key markets nationwide as we continue to scale.”

“This team is an incredible addition to our platform and will accelerate our national expansion,” said David Pinsel, Managing Principal, National Industrial Services. “We are in aggressive growth mode, and this high-profile team will be a spark for additional recruiting efforts in Southern California and other key industrial markets across the country. We are actively seeking entrepreneurial, growth-minded professionals nationwide who want to be part of growing a best-in-class industrial platform.”

Schwartz brings 20 years of experience specializing in the leasing and sale of industrial properties across the San Gabriel Valley and West Inland Empire submarkets. Before joining SRS, he was a senior leader at Colliers for more than 15 years and began his career at Grubb & Ellis. He holds a B.A. in mass communications and sociology from the University of California, Davis, and is an active member of the Association of Industrial Realtors (AIR CRE), SIOR, and NAIOP.

Reaume advises institutions, investors, developers, and users on a wide range of transactions including value-add investments, land development deals, NNN lease negotiations, and institutional dispositions. He previously served with Colliers and began his career at CBRE. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona and is a member of AIR CRE and NAIOP’s Young Professionals Group.

Moscicki represents both institutional and private clients in acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing assignments, with an emphasis on sourcing new business and uncovering off-market deals. Previously a Senior Associate with Colliers, he earned a degree in real estate development from the University of Southern California, where he was active in the Trojan Real Estate Association. He is a member of AIR CRE.

The group’s portfolio of transactions includes a 925,475-square-foot lease for Michaels, a 730,000-square-foot sale for Kearny/GLP, and multiple deals for Prologis, Volvo, Imperial Dade, and Panattoni, totaling billions in industrial assets sold or leased.

The arrival of this veteran group builds on the success of James DeRegt, Nick Krakower, RJ Dumke and Brad Fox in Southern California, further strengthening SRS Industrial and positioning the company for accelerated nationwide expansion.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas with 29 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

