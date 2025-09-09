Canon U.S.A. Unveils the Innovative CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 Lens: Redefining Cinematic Versatility

Melville, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the new CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 lens, a groundbreaking 8K addition designed to elevate cinematic storytelling. With an ultra-wide angle of 100 degrees, which is wider than Canon’s previous widest cine-servo lens, this lens offers outstanding versatility for professionals across sports, live events, houses of worship, and beyond.

Crafted for broadcasters, the CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 delivers stunning image quality with Super 35mm sensor coverage, expanding to full-frame capability when paired with its built-in 1.5x extender. Its lightweight design and improved center of gravity make it an ideal companion for dynamic shoots, while the 11mm focal length, equivalent to 4.1mm on a 2/3-inch broadcast camera, captures expansive scenes with ease. Whether zooming to 55mm or extending to 82.5mm with the extender, the lens delivers sharp details and vibrant visuals.

Engineered for seasoned professionals, the lens features a newly developed drive unit with fast focus and iris speed, Focus Breathing Compensation, and a USB-C connector for personalized settings. The drive unit equipped with a 16-bit absolute value encoder provides accurate positional information for virtual production. Available in RF and PL mount versions, it offers autofocus with RF Mount, and Cooke/I Technology, Zeiss eXtended data with PL Mount, catering to a range of production needs. The programmable rocker switch provides precise zoom control, while ARIA* compatibility enhances illumination performance, and ALAC* compatibility provides aberration correction with compatible cameras.

Perfect for mobile stabilization rigs, jib arms both tight for closer view and sweeping panoramics at sporting events, churches and real estate venues, the CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 empowers professionals to push creative boundaries with confidence.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 Lens is currently scheduled to ship in November 2025, available in RF and PL mount versions, for an estimated retail price of $35,300.00*. For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

* “ARIA” and “ALAC” are both established and the names are determined by Sony.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachment