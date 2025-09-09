Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F - Young Urban Population and Government Initiatives Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market was valued at USD 163.56 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 568.56 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.08%.

The Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat market is experiencing significant growth driven by multiple factors. Increasing health consciousness among consumers is prompting a shift towards plant-based diets, as many seek to reduce the risks associated with red meat consumption, such as heart disease and obesity. Also, rising awareness about animal welfare and environmental sustainability is encouraging more people to adopt vegan alternatives.







The government's initiatives promoting food security and sustainable agriculture further support market expansion by encouraging local production and innovation in plant-based foods. Also, the young, urban population with a higher disposable income is more open to experimenting with vegan products. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2023, the young demographic account for about 71% of Saudi Arabia's total population, highlighting the country's youthful and dynamic society. Availability and variety of vegan meat alternatives in supermarkets and restaurants are also expanding, making these options more accessible. Collectively, these drivers are fueling strong demand and market growth in Saudi Arabia's vegan meat sector.

Surging Vegan Population Across the Region



The surging vegan population across Saudi Arabia is a pivotal driver of the country's expanding vegan meat market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2025, 37.5% of Saudi Arabians identify as vegetarians, with vegans accounting for 11.3% of this group. This demographic shift is propelled by heightened awareness of health, environmental, and ethical concerns associated with traditional meat consumption. Consequently, there's a growing demand for plant-based alternatives that align with these values.



The government's initiatives, such as the Saudi Green Initiative, further bolster this trend by promoting sustainable food practices and supporting local plant-based food startups. Also, the increasing availability of vegan options in urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah, coupled with the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements, is accelerating the adoption of plant-based diets. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the vegan meat market in Saudi Arabia.



High Production Cost



High production cost is a significant challenge impacting the growth of the vegan meat market in Saudi Arabia. Producing plant-based meat that mimics the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of traditional meat requires advanced food technology, high-quality ingredients such as pea protein or soy isolates, and specialized processing equipment. These factors contribute to higher manufacturing expenses compared to conventional meat. Also, many vegan meat products in Saudi Arabia are still imported, which adds transportation, tariff, and logistics costs, further inflating retail prices.



As a result, vegan meat products are often priced at a premium, making them less accessible to price-sensitive consumers. This limits mass-market adoption, particularly outside of affluent urban centers. Also, local production capabilities for plant-based meat alternatives are still developing, leading to reliance on costly international supply chains. Addressing these cost-related barriers is essential for achieving scalability and affordability in Saudi Arabia's vegan meat sector.



Cultural Integration and Local Flavors



Cultural integration and the incorporation of local flavors are emerging as significant trends in the Saudi Arabia vegan meat market. As plant-based eating gains popularity, brands are increasingly tailoring their vegan meat products to align with traditional Saudi and Middle Eastern culinary preferences. This includes introducing plant-based versions of popular dishes like kebabs, kofta, and shawarma, using familiar spices and cooking techniques that resonate with local taste buds.



By bridging innovation with cultural familiarity, companies are breaking down barriers to adoption among consumers who may be skeptical of Western-style vegan products. This trend not only enhances consumer acceptance but also encourages experimentation among non-vegans seeking healthier or more sustainable alternatives without giving up their favorite dishes. Local food producers and international brands alike are leveraging this strategy to strengthen their market position and expand their reach across diverse demographic groups in the Kingdom, fueling growth in the vegan meat sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $163.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $568.56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

AlSafi Danone

Beyond Meat Inc.

Flora Food Group

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

Rude Health

Blue Diamond Growers

Koita FZE

VFC Foods Ltd

Al Islami Foods

Gooddot

Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market, By Type:

Tofu

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein

Others

Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market, By Type of Sales:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Saudi Arabia Vegan Meat Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd8fw8

