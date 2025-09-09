Talisman Brings Built-In Crypto AI Agents to the Wallet

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisman, a leading multichain self-custody wallet, today announced its roadmap to become the world’s leading Decentralized Finance-AI (DeFAI) wallet.





By embedding crypto AI agents directly into the wallet, Talisman will transform wallets from passive stores of value into active engines of growth, while keeping users in full control. This shift enables everyone, from beginners to advanced traders, to automate strategies, access cross-chain yields, and grow their portfolios without navigating the complexities of DeFi.



As one of the leading wallets in Bittensor TAO and other AI-native networks, and with more than 155k active users and support for more than 900 chains across EVM and Solana, Talisman is uniquely positioned to help users to explore, enter, and manage cross-chain yield opportunities. This strong foundation sets the stage for the next phase of agentic DeFi.

Turning Assets into Action

Until now, most wallets have served primarily as storage, offering limited opportunities to earn on self-custodied assets. Generating returns demands deep expertise and attention. Talisman changes that with its upcoming suite of AI-driven portfolio automation tools, built directly into the wallet. To support this evolution, a new native token will also be launched, designed to coordinate agent activity and enrich the user experience, with details to follow.

“In 2025, just holding and trading tokens isn’t enough anymore. People want to put their assets to work. The problem is, most DeFi strategies are still way too complicated or time consuming,” Zerobit, CEO of Talisman said. “With Talisman, we want to change that, to make it possible for anyone, no matter their level of experience, to tap into the same kind of degen-level opportunities the pros are chasing.”

The first milestone on Talisman’s upgrade roadmap is the launch of a DeFi portfolio feature that provides users with a unified, cross-chain view of their holdings across Ethereum, Bittensor, Solana, and beyond, directly within the wallet. This unification is more than a usability upgrade: it marks the beginning of a shift from passive storage to active, yield-generating portfolios.

The Path to Agentic DeFi

Talisman’s roadmap outlines a clear progression toward agentic DeFi. Following today’s launch of cross-chain portfolio tracking, the next phases will deliver increasingly powerful automation and intelligence directly within the wallet:

Phase 1 (Live Today): DeFi tab with unified, cross-chain portfolio tracking

Phase 2 (Q4 2025): One-click earning and yield optimization tools

Phase 3 (Early 2026): Full DeFAI dashboard and agent marketplace

By early next year, users will be able to deploy autonomous AI agents directly from their wallet. These agents will execute personalized strategies, optimize yield, and adapt to market conditions, fundamentally redefining the capabilities of a crypto wallet.

A New Era of Wallet Intelligence

With this launch, Talisman becomes the first self-custody wallet to embed crypto AI agents directly into the wallet experience, where anyone can access automated yield strategies and advanced DeFi tools without giving up control of their assets. The roadmap aims to deliver institutional-grade performance to millions of users worldwide, while staying true to the core Web3 principle of self-sovereignty.

“Web3 is the default economy of the new future, and every wallet should be equipped to provide the best multichain yield opportunities across DeFi, while remaining fully self-custodial,” Will Deeb, COO of Talisman added.

Talisman’s Quest program is also ongoing. Download Talisman to complete tasks, participate in wallet mining, and climb the ranks. With major rewards on the horizon, it’s not too late to get involved, points collected now could prove valuable as Talisman enters its next chapter.

About Talisman

Talisman is a multichain wallet and Web3 gateway designed to empower users with secure, intuitive access to decentralized finance. Built on the principles of ownership, transparency, and performance, Talisman combines cutting-edge infrastructure with user-centric design to unlock the full potential of crypto assets. It is pioneering the next evolution of wallet technology through its Decentralized Finance-AI (DeFAI) roadmap.

Useful Links:

Website: https://talisman.xyz/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/wearetalisman

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/talisman



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



