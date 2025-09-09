Tai and Navix Announce Partnership to Simplify Freight Audit and Accelerate Cash Flow for Brokers and 3PLs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading provider of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) built specifically for freight brokers, announced a strategic partnership with Navix, a powerful hands-free solution for automated freight audit. Through this integration, Tai customers can eliminate manual audit work, speed up dispute resolution, and significantly reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).

With the integration to Tai taking as little as 5 minutes, Navix enables brokers and 3PLs to:

Eliminate up to 8 manual audit steps per load

Accelerate exception handling and dispute resolution

Unlock meaningful analytics without manual effort

Reduce DSO by 3 to 10 days, freeing up vital working capital

This strategic partnership tackles one of the most pressing challenges for freight brokers: cash flow delays caused by manual billing and audit processes. Navix leverages AI and machine learning to flag errors instantly, resolve disputes without tedious document searches, and shorten the order-to-cash cycle by a minimum of three days.

“At Navix, our mission is to eliminate a traditionally inefficient process that directly affects cash flow. By automating freight audit and accelerating cash flow, we’re helping brokers and 3PLs not only free up working capital but also focus on scaling their business without scaling headcount.” -Eric Krueger, CEO of Navix.

When combined with Tai’s workflow automation engine for quoting, booking, tracking, and communication, the integration allows brokers to operate with greater accuracy and speed, while freeing up their teams to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

“At Tai, we’re committed to giving brokers the tools they need to scale efficiently and profitably. Partnering with Navix extends that mission by removing one of the biggest barriers to cash flow: manual freight audit. By combining Tai’s automation engine with Navix’s AI-driven audit process, brokers can accelerate their order-to-cash cycle, free up capital, and reinvest in growth.” -Daniel Ely, CPO of Tai Software.

About Navix

Navix automates freight audit for freight brokers and 3PLs with immediate results. By reducing the order-to-cash cycle, Navix improves cash flow to be reinvested back into the business. Powered by AI and machine learning, Navix helps teams work more efficiently and enables leaders to focus on growth. Learn more at https://www.navix.io .

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a fully integrated Transportation Management System (TMS) built to meet the real needs of freight brokers. It efficiently manages Full Truckload (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), and more, helping optimize operations, enhance carrier selection, win more business, and improve profitability. Tai connects with leading LTL carriers, load boards, tracking tools, and other platforms to centralize workflows and eliminate inefficiencies. To learn more about Tai Software, visit https://tai-software.com/ .

Please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com.