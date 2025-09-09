Trust Stamp joins South Korea’s K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025

SEOUL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), The Privacy-First Identity Company™, has been selected as one of the top 40 participants in the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025, South Korea’s premier acceleration program for innovative foreign startups. Backed by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the program supports high-potential global technology companies in establishing a presence in South Korea and expanding across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Trust Stamp’s selection for this highly competitive program highlights the growing demand in South Korea for secure, privacy-first, and user-centric identity technologies. As concerns around data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital fraud continue to intensify, South Korean institutions are actively seeking next-generation solutions for identity verification and secure digital access.

Participation in KSGC aligns with Trust Stamp’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the APAC region through collaboration with forward-looking enterprises, technology providers, and public institutions. Through the program, the company will engage with key players across South Korea’s innovation ecosystem, including government stakeholders, corporate partners, and investors, while exploring proof-of-concept opportunities and long-term market entry pathways.

Trust Stamp provides interoperable identity technology that enables secure access and authentication without exposing sensitive personal data. In a market like South Korea—where digital identity and cybersecurity are national priorities—Trust Stamp’s privacy-first approach offers strong potential in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, digital onboarding access control and e-government.

“The K-Startup Grand Challenge offers a strategic platform to engage with South Korea’s advanced digital ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of privacy-first identity technologies in the country,” said Ajmir Safi, Vice President, APAC at Trust Stamp. “South Korea’s focus on secure digital infrastructure and innovation makes it an ideal environment to localize our approach, build trusted partnerships, and address growing challenges around data privacy and digital fraud in the region.”

At the core of Trust Stamp’s technology is its proprietary method for irreversibly tokenizing biometric data and enabling zero-knowledge, passwordless authentication. This allows organizations to verify identity securely while eliminating the need to store or transmit personally identifiable information—addressing critical concerns such as phishing, deepfake impersonation, and AI-enabled fraud.

As a member of the 2025 KSGC cohort, Trust Stamp will focus on building local relationships, expanding its partner ecosystem, and preparing for long-term operational presence in Korea. The company is currently in discussions with Korean enterprises and system integrators to explore collaborations in fintech, Web3, and public sector applications

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

