Expressway Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to Reach $23.14 Billion by 2030, Driven by Government Investments and Major Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expressway Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Expressway Construction Market was valued at USD 15.69 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.53%.







The Expressway Construction Market refers to the industry involved in the planning, design, development, and maintenance of high-speed, limited-access roads designed for long-distance vehicular traffic. Expressways, often referred to as freeways or motorways depending on the region, are engineered to provide uninterrupted flow of traffic by eliminating intersections, traffic signals, and direct property access. These infrastructure projects typically include multi-lane carriageways, grade-separated interchanges, overpasses, and underpasses to ensure high travel speeds and safety standards.



This market encompasses a broad range of stakeholders including government authorities, private contractors, engineering firms, and material suppliers. The construction process involves substantial capital investment, advanced construction technology, and regulatory approvals. Expressway construction plays a critical role in regional development by connecting urban and rural areas, facilitating trade, reducing travel time, and boosting economic activities across industrial and commercial corridors.



The Expressway Construction Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years due to various economic, demographic, and policy-driven factors. One of the primary drivers is the surge in urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, which has led to a sharp rise in vehicle ownership and traffic congestion. Governments around the world are investing heavily in expressway projects to enhance mobility, reduce travel delays, and support economic growth. Initiatives like China's Belt and Road Initiative, India's Bharatmala Pariyojana, and infrastructure upgrades in the Middle East are key examples fueling market expansion.



Key Market Drivers

Government Investments and Policy Support Driving Infrastructure Development



Government investments and supportive policies are a pivotal force propelling the Expressway Construction Market forward, as nations prioritize robust transportation networks to bolster economic growth and connectivity. Governments worldwide are allocating substantial budgets to develop and expand expressway infrastructure, recognizing its role in facilitating trade, reducing logistics costs, and enhancing regional integration. For instance, initiatives like China's National Highway Network Planning, which aims to construct 162,000 kilometers of expressways by 2035, underscore the strategic importance of expressways in stabilizing economies and fostering urban-rural connectivity.



Similarly, the United States' Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in 2021, has committed significant funds to modernize roads and bridges, with a focus on expressways to support burgeoning urban populations and industrial hubs. These policies often include public-private partnerships (PPPs), which attract private sector investment, ensuring timely project execution and technological innovation. In emerging economies, such as India, programs like the Bharatmala Pariyojana aim to enhance expressway networks, driven by the need to support rapid urbanization and industrial growth.



This governmental push is further amplified by incentives for sustainable construction practices, such as the use of eco-friendly materials and smart technologies, aligning with global environmental goals. The emphasis on expressways as a catalyst for economic activity ensures sustained demand for construction services, as governments seek to improve accessibility, reduce travel times, and stimulate local economies. By prioritizing expressway development, governments not only address immediate transportation needs but also lay the foundation for long-term economic resilience, making this a cornerstone driver for the Expressway Construction Market.



In 2021, the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated USD110 billion for road and bridge modernization, with a significant portion directed toward expressway projects. China's National Highway Network Planning targets 461,000 kilometers of highways, including 162,000 kilometers of expressways, by 2035. India's Bharatmala Pariyojana involves an investment of USD130 billion to enhance expressway networks by 2025, reflecting substantial government commitment to infrastructure development.



Key Market Challenges

High Capital Investment and Financial Risk



One of the foremost challenges confronting the expressway construction market is the significant capital investment required for planning, execution, and completion of large-scale infrastructure projects. Expressway construction entails extensive financial commitments for land acquisition, procurement of construction materials, deployment of heavy equipment, labor mobilization, and adherence to environmental and safety regulations. In many regions, especially developing economies, the high initial cost acts as a barrier to project initiation, particularly where government budgets are constrained and funding from financial institutions is limited.



Moreover, delays in project financing or cost overruns during execution can severely impact project timelines, leading to increased borrowing, interest liabilities, and ultimately, reduced investor confidence. The complex nature of expressway construction, which includes building long stretches of roadways across diverse terrain, often requires unforeseen expenditures related to geological challenges, resettlement issues, and socio-political resistance, further intensifying the financial burden.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Smart Infrastructure in Expressway Projects



A significant trend shaping the expressway construction market is the growing integration of smart infrastructure technologies to improve safety, efficiency, and user experience. Governments and private stakeholders are increasingly adopting intelligent transportation systems that include real-time traffic monitoring, automated toll collection, weather-responsive signaling, and predictive maintenance technologies. These smart expressways are equipped with Internet of Things-enabled sensors, data analytics tools, and communication systems to facilitate seamless traffic flow and reduce congestion. By collecting and analyzing data on vehicle movements, weather patterns, and road conditions, authorities can proactively manage traffic operations and respond promptly to emergencies.



Moreover, features such as digital signboards, automated incident detection systems, and connected vehicle communication are becoming standard elements in new expressway designs.



The trend is also supported by rising investments in digital infrastructure and the global push towards smart city development, where expressways play a vital role in enabling efficient urban mobility. In addition, smart infrastructure helps in optimizing maintenance schedules and reducing operational costs through early identification of structural weaknesses or traffic bottlenecks. This convergence of construction and digital technology is redefining expressway projects as dynamic systems rather than static road networks, thereby transforming the future of highway infrastructure globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

China Communications Construction Company Limited

VINCI SA

Skanska AB

ACS Group (Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T)

Ferrovial S.A.

Bouygues Construction

Fluor Corporation

Bechtel Corporation

Strabag SE

Expressway Construction Market, By Type of Road:

Rigid Pavement

Flexible Pavement

Expressway Construction Market, By Material:

Asphalt

Concrete

Composite Materials

Others

Expressway Construction Market, By End Use:

Passenger Transportation

Freight Transportation

Expressway Construction Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

