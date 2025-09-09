Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Announces Contract for Platinum Explorer

Dubai, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces, further to the Conditional Letter of Award announced on 23 April 2025 and extended on 22 July 2025, the Company has entered into a contract for the drillship Platinum Explorer. Operations for the approximately 260-day campaign, inclusive of mobilisation and demobilisation time, are expected to commence in Q1-2026.

In addition, the board of directors of the Company has established a Strategic Review Committee to support the Company's go forward strategic objectives. Committee members are Jørn Madsen, Scott McReaken, David Warwick and Ihab Toma.

Certain information in this announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Alaric Harrell, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company on the date and time as set out above.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

