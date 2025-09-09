SEPA Appoints Angela Strickland as Chief Experience Officer and Monica Trauzzi as Chief Communications Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) today announced the appointment of two new senior leaders who will play pivotal roles in driving the organization’s visibility and growth. Angela Strickland joins SEPA as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), and Monica Trauzzi joins SEPA as Chief Communications Officer (CCO). Strickland and Trauzzi bring decades of leadership experience in utility strategy, stakeholder engagement, communications, and public affairs, positioning SEPA to better serve its members and amplify its influence across the energy ecosystem and beyond.

Angela Strickland, Chief Experience Officer

As SEPA’s inaugural CXO, Strickland will lead the integration and execution of SEPA’s strategic plan across its member-centric outreach and offerings, industry convenings, research portfolio, and revenue diversification opportunities. She will oversee SEPA’s Membership, Research & Industry Strategy, Business Development, and Programs & Events teams.

Strickland brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the electric power sector. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), where she led the Business and Technology Strategies group. Prior to NRECA, she served as Managing Director at GDS Associates and Lead Consultant at ICF. Strickland also held various utility leadership positions at Gulf Power, Southern Company, and Georgia Power, working on product development, energy efficiency, regulatory affairs, and marketing.

Her career reflects a blend of technical expertise, innovation, and stakeholder engagement. Strickland holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and an MBA from Georgia State University. She also serves on the board of the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA).

“Angela’s career demonstrates both depth of expertise and a clear vision for the future of the energy sector,” said Sheri Givens, SEPA President and CEO. “Her ability to connect technical insight with real-world outcomes will help SEPA not only strengthen the value we deliver to members today, but also guide our role in shaping solutions for tomorrow’s energy challenges.”

Monica Trauzzi, Chief Communications Officer

As CCO, Trauzzi will lead SEPA’s marketing, brand, and communications strategies, strengthening the organization’s positioning and amplifying its voice across the energy industry. She will also lead the Public Utilities Fortnightly (PUF) team, further positioning the publication as the premier platform for thought leadership and dialogue on the sector’s most pressing strategic, regulatory, and policy issues.

Trauzzi leverages two decades of experience at the intersection of energy and climate communications and public affairs, driving innovative, breakthrough strategies that create measurable impacts. She has shaped narratives that engage policymakers, business leaders, and the public on complex energy issues. Most recently, as a Senior Director at Invariant, Trauzzi developed and led the execution of energy and sustainability strategies for companies ranging from the Fortune 100 to startups. Prior to Invariant, Trauzzi served as the Senior Director of External Communications and Climate Finance Strategy at the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI). At NEI, she led the communications strategy to elevate nuclear’s positioning as a carbon-free solution. She launched and hosted Off the Menu with Monica Trauzzi, an innovative restaurant-based video series that shed nuclear energy in a new light. Trauzzi began her career at E&E News, serving as the Managing Editor and Anchor of E&E's video programming, including E&E's daily interview program, OnPoint with Monica Trauzzi. Trauzzi holds a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

“Monica is a trailblazer in energy communications, and we are thrilled to welcome her to SEPA,” said Sheri Givens, SEPA President and CEO. “Her creativity and passion for elevating complex energy conversations will take our brand and voice to new heights. With Monica leading both SEPA’s communications strategy and the Public Utilities Fortnightly team, we’re amplifying our ability to convene diverse perspectives and spark the dialogue needed to transform the energy sector.”

“Monica and Angela together represent a powerhouse of vision and leadership,” said Givens. “Their expertise and innovative approaches will accelerate SEPA’s impact and ensure we remain at the forefront of driving a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all.”

About SEPA

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, accelerates the transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all. SEPA engages with its diverse membership—including utilities, policymakers, regulators, and technology companies—through education, collaboration, convening, and applied research to advance innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.

