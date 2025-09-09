ON Partners’ Heidi Hoffman Named Recipient of Women in Supply Chain Award For Third Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidi Hoffman , a partner at ON Partners executive search firm, has been honored with the 2025 Women in Supply Chain award. This is the third consecutive year that Hoffman has been named to this prestigious list, which is presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and example set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Hoffman is named in the Trailblazers category, which celebrates executives who have at least 10 years of experience in supply chain and logistics and continue to pave the way for future female logistics executives.

Hoffman spearheads ON Partners’ supply chain practice and recruits senior supply chain and operations executives for privately held, investor-backed and publicly traded companies. Her client portfolio includes organizations like Peloton, Thermo Fisher, Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Cencora, Traeger Pellet Grills, The J.M. Smucker Company, La-Z-Boy, and Armada Supply Chain.

“Trailblazer is the perfect word to describe Heidi’s impact on the supply chain industry,” said Bryan Buck, managing partner at ON Partners. “Her knowledge and influence is incredibly additive to our firm and clients, and her insightful mentorship is invaluable to young women rising in the industry.”

“I am grateful to be recognized by my peers in the supply chain industry with the Trailblazer award,” said Hoffman. “This award is particularly meaningful to me because it honors women who are effecting change and progress in the make-up of those succeeding in the supply chain industry. Women continue to break barriers and be rewarded for their contributions and I am committed to helping ensure that the progress continues, and that women have career paths without limits.”

Recipients will be honored this year at the Women in Supply Chain Forum, which takes place Nov. 18 - 20 in Clearwater Beach, FL.

To view the full list of winners, visit this LINK

About ON Partners

In a high-tech world, our difference is human. ON Partners is a pure-play retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams for high-growth private and public companies, private equity, and venture capital. With a partner-led, high-touch model, clients gain direct access to seasoned partners who lead every search. Our boutique structure enables speed and precision while delivering elite talent. ON Partners is the most referred executive search firm in the industry— 85% of our clients return for a second search, 95% of new business comes from referrals, and clients and candidates rate their experience with us 4.9 out of 5. Consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S., ON Partners has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3e138ab-5ce2-48ad-961f-bfb842b9d726