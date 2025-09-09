Haier Europe Seals Multi-Year Football Partnerships with Liverpool and PSG

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haier, the world’s No.1 major home-appliance brand by global retail volume, announced multi-year global partnerships with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain at IFA Berlin. Executives from both clubs joined Haier at the brand’s strategy launch, where the parties outlined activations spanning stadium, digital, and retail touchpoints, exclusive fan experiences, and opportunities to co-create smart-home products that bring matchday energy into everyday life.

“We are thrilled to elevate our sports marketing strategy by partnering with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain — two of the world’s most celebrated champion clubs,” said Liang Haishan, Vice Chairman and President of Haier Group. “Great teams win through precision, teamwork and constant improvement. We build products the same way: designed around people, powered by technology, and proven in daily use.”

Liverpool FC’s Chief Commercial Officer Ben Latty welcomed the tie-up: “Haier is an ambitious, innovative, and world-leading brand… This global reach aligns with the scale of Liverpool Football Club’s global fanbase, and we’re excited to see this partnership come to life.” Paris Saint-Germain’s Chief Revenue Officer Richard Heaselgrave added: “As a global leading home appliance brand, Haier is part of people’s everyday lives. This partnership is a unique opportunity to bring the Club even closer to our fans around the world, both at the stadium and at home.”

Beyond club partnerships, Haier is strengthening its football roadmap across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco through alliances with LALIGA, Liga Portugal, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, reflecting the strategic centrality of these markets in its regional plan.

As part of a dual-sponsorship strategy across football and tennis, Haier has renewed its strategic partnership with the ATP Tour through 2028. The brand’s tournament portfolio includes the Plava Laguna Croatia Open (Umag), ABN AMRO Open (Rotterdam), BMW Open (Munich) and the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals (Turin). The extension secures on-court visibility, premium hospitality, and on-site product integration at select events, amplified by ATP’s digital channels reaching an online audience of more than one billion.

“Extending our partnership with Haier shows the value and impact of our collaboration so far,” said Rodolphe Tastet, ATP Vice President, Partnerships. “Since joining forces in 2023, we’ve worked closely to showcase Haier’s premium technology to the ATP’s global audience.” In the next phase, Haier will expand its ATP Gold Partner role beyond Home Appliances to include Home Entertainment & TV, further reinforcing cross-category visibility and dialogue with global fans.

These moves reflect a consistent sponsorship philosophy: elegance, precision, and high performance — values shared by elite athletes and Haier’s connected solutions. The brand’s approach selects platforms that mirror excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement, turning sport into a universal language that unites technology, culture, and emotion under one story: Play with the Number Ones.

Haier’s connection with sport is neither recent nor peripheral. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Candy — now part of Haier Europe — was a main shirt sponsor of Liverpool FC, a period widely regarded as iconic in the club’s history. Today’s announcement brings that story full circle, reaffirming the Group’s long-standing bond with football communities worldwide.

By teaming up with Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain, renewing its long-term ATP Tour partnership and reinforcing its presence in LALIGA, Liga Portugal and Moroccan football, Haier is not simply placing its name alongside champions — it is demonstrating how the world’s number one home-appliance brand can perform at the level of the world’s number one clubs and athletes. The goal is clear: turn passion on the pitch and court into smarter, more connected living at home.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97284c46-af15-40d4-8d17-2e495be72e4a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c99955f5-6c3f-4323-a306-cd4cf50f12d8