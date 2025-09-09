Misophonia Research Fund to Host Impactful Conference on Misophonia: Bringing Together Science and Lived Experience to Create Solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 18, 2025, Chicago will be the site of a groundbreaking gathering focused on one of the most misunderstood sensory conditions: misophonia, a disorder in which certain everyday sounds – like chewing, breathing, or tapping – trigger strong emotional or physiological responses.

The Misophonia Collaboration Forum: Pathways Forward, hosted by the Misophonia Research Fund, will take place at the Wit Hotel Chicago and virtually, and aims to bridge the gap between scientific discovery, clinical practice, and lived experience. This first-of-its-kind conference will bring together researchers, clinicians, advocates, and individuals living with misophonia to accelerate understanding and promote evidence-based strategies for care and support.

“People with misophonia often suffer in silence,” says Dr. Lauren Harte-Hargrove, Executive Director of the Misophonia Research Fund. “This conference is about fostering meaningful dialogue between scientific researchers, those engaged in misophonia healthcare, and those whose daily lives are affected by misophonia to pathways to real solutions.”

Conference Highlights:

Keynote talks by leading audiology, neuroscience, and psychology researchers

Panel discussions featuring individuals with lived experience of misophonia

Interactive sessions for clinicians, researchers, and families

Opportunities to connect across scientific, clinical, and community sectors

Media welcome and available for interviews with researchers, advocates, and individuals with misophonia





The Misophonia Collaboration Forum seeks to raise awareness about misophonia’s impact, push for better diagnosis and treatment options, and elevate public awareness and understanding of this often-overlooked condition.

This event was developed in partnership with the patient advocacy organization soQuiet.org, the Duke Center for Misophonia and Emotion Regulation, and the Misophonia Research Network.

Event organizers aim to reduce trigger sounds, provide a separate quiet space for participants, and offer feedback options for additional accommodations during the event. Virtual participation will be moderated to allow for participant engagement both virtually as well as with in-person attendees.

Register today at https://bit.ly/MRFCollabForum.

Press passes are available upon request.

To request media access or interviews, contact:

Solena Mednicoff

Solena@misophoniafund.org

847-808-4384

www.misophoniaresearchfund.org



