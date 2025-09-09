Asia-Pacific E-Commerce & Payments Market Intelligence Report 2025-2028: B2C E-Commerce Accelerates, AI Adoption Grows but Operational Gaps and Fraud Risks Persist, B2B E-Commerce Expands

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific E-Commerce & Payments 2025: Market Intelligence on B2C, B2B, Innovations in Digital Payments, Adoption Patterns, and Shifting Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of Asia-Pacific, covering B2C and B2B E-Commerce, the digital payments ecosystem, and the role of AI in commerce. It examines shopper behavior, merchant acceptance, and payment preferences, alongside regulatory frameworks and governance models. Regional findings highlight growth in online retail, evolving digital payment adoption, rising AI integration in commerce and payments, and the expansion of B2B marketplaces.

Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Accelerates Across Major Markets

Asia-Pacific's retail E-Commerce is on track to approach USD 5 trillion by 2028, reaffirming the region as the largest force in global online retail. China anchors growth, while Southeast Asia's rising digital adoption and cross-border transactions are strengthening regional integration across both advanced and developing markets.

Digital Payments Reshape Consumer and Merchant Transactions

By 2028, Asia-Pacific will see 1.5 trillion non-cash transactions, underscoring its sharp departure from cash. Digital wallets dominate consumer payments, supported by ecosystems in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, where mobile-first commerce, BNPL models, and regulatory flexibility continue to expand.

AI Adoption Grows but Operational Gaps and Fraud Risks Persist

In 2025, just one-quarter of Southeast Asian sellers had fully embedded AI into operations, reflecting gaps between ambition and practice. At the same time, rising fraud risks are accelerating AI use in payment security, with regulatory sandboxes guiding responsible innovation and consumer safeguards.

B2B E-Commerce Expands Through Digital Trade Platforms and Marketplaces

Asia-Pacific's B2B online market is growing above +15% CAGR from 2022 to 2026, driven by digital procurement, cloud platforms, and global supply chains. Key marketplaces such as AliExpress, 1688.com, and IndiaMART, along with Japanese platforms, are enabling SME participation and boosting transparency in regional trade.

Key questions covered:

What was the number of online shoppers in China in December 2024?

How many non-cash transactions were recorded in Asia-Pacific in 2024?

How prevalent was AI adoption among Southeast Asian sellers in 2025?

What is China's B2B GMV forecast for 2025?

How influential was livestreaming in China's E-Commerce in 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Asia-Pacific: B2CE-Commerce Overview

3.1. Market Size and Regional Growth Trends

3.2. China: Digital Consumer Landscape

3.3. China: Cross-Border and Luxury Shopping Behavior

3.4. China: E-Commerce Platform Shifts & Policy Environment

4. Asia Pacific: Digital Payments Ecosystem

4.1. Infrastructure, Revenue, and Payment Method Trends

4.2. Merchant Acceptance and Business Strategy Tools

4.2.1. Indonesia

4.2.2. Thailand

4.2.3. Philippines

4.2.4. Vietnam

4.2.5. Singapore

4.2.6. Hong Kong

4.3. Country-Level Payment Ecosystems and Method Preferences

4.3.1. China

4.3.2. Japan

4.3.3. India

4.3.4. South Korea

4.3.5. Australia

4.3.6. Indonesia

4.3.7. Thailand

4.3.8. Vietnam

4.3.9. Malaysia

4.3.10. Singapore

4.3.11. Philippines

4.3.12. Hong Kong

4.3.13. New Zealand

5. Asia: AI & Automation in Commerce

5.1. AI Adoption & Seller Readiness in E-Commerce

5.1.1. Regional Adoption & Perceptions

5.1.2. Functional Use of AI and Business Outcomes

5.1.3. Country Level AI Adoption in E-Commerce

5.2. AI Driven Risk, Fraud & Security in Payments

5.2.1. Regional Threat Landscape

5.2.2. Trust in AI by Consumers & Workers

5.2.3. SEA-Specific Risk Management & Security Trends

5.3. AI Governance, Regulatory Sandboxes & Innovation

5.3.1. Regional Governance, Strategy & Innovation

5.3.2. Sandboxes & Experimental Platforms

5.3.3. Frameworks, Barriers, and Facilitators

5.4. Regional and Country Spotlights: FinTech, Health, and China's AI Strategies

5.4.1. FinTech and Health Use Cases

5.4.2. China: Retail AI, Advertising & Platform Strategy

6. Asia: B2B E-Commerce & Digital Trade

6.1. B2B Market Trends and Digital Transformation

APAC: B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

APAC: Product Research Channels For Purchase Decisions, in % of B2B Buyers, 2022

APAC: Significant Strategic Changes Planned to the Configuration And Operation of Supply Chains, in % of B2B Supply Chain Managers, 2023e

APAC: Share of B2B Companies That Saw Improvement in Operations Within a Few Months of Cloud Adoption, in %, 2022

APAC: Amount B2B Companies Are Willing to Spend in a Single Transaction on Digital Channels, in % of B2B Businesses, 2022

China: Online B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2025f

India: B2B E-Commerce Market GMV, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

India: Cross-Border B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021 & 2026f

India: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Overview, October 2024

6.2. Country-Level B2B Marketplace Landscape

6.2.1. China

6.2.2. India

6.2.3. Japan

6.2.4. Asia-Pacific





