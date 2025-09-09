130+ Strategies for Resilient Rural Water and Sanitation Across the United States

Oakland, CA, USA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report released today by the Pacific Institute, a nonpartisan water think tank, outlines over 130 actionable strategies for rural communities across the United States to strengthen the climate resilience of water and sanitation systems. “Strategies for Resilient Rural Water and Sanitation in the US” showcases tangible actions communities are already implementing. As part of its ongoing work on water and climate equity, the Pacific Institute produced the report in collaboration with the Livelihoods Knowledge Exchange Network (LiKEN) and rural technical assistance providers.

Pacific Institute research has found that many rural communities across the United States face persistent challenges in accessing safe, affordable, and reliable water and sanitation. In some rural areas, households lack running water or basic plumbing, while others rely on systems that do not consistently meet health and safety standards. Climate change is worsening these already serious challenges.

“There is no other resource like this specifically tailored for rural communities,” said Dr. Shannon McNeeley, lead author and Associate Director of Water and Climate Equity at the Pacific Institute. “Rural communities face distinct challenges in ensuring reliable access to water and sanitation. This report fills a recognized knowledge gap about rural water systems. It highlights the unique characteristics, challenges, and opportunities of rural communities while providing actionable strategies for rural leaders and water managers.”

This report builds on a report published by Pacific Institute, DigDeep, and Center for Water Security and Cooperation in March 2025 that compiled strategies for equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation in frontline communities. This new report focuses specifically on rural contexts and communities. The report framework outlines key attributes of equitable, climate-resilient rural water and sanitation into eight categories: Built Infrastructure, Technology and Innovation, Natural Infrastructure, Management and Planning, Funding and Financing, Knowledge and Information, Capacity Building, and Law and Policy. Each category includes associated strategies designed to advance equitable, climate-resilient rural water and sanitation. It includes real-world examples of successful implementation and online tools to support and inspire action.

This compilation of equitable and climate-resilient strategies comes at a critical time as climate change increasingly exacerbates the impacts of climate disasters and rural water and sanitation access and affordability challenges. Climate disruptions like catastrophic flooding, water and power outages from extreme storms, and diminished water supply and water quality from drought increase the risk of communities losing access to water and sanitation. These growing climate risks can be intensified for rural communities due to unique factors like dispersed or remote populations, limited workforce and financial capacity, chronic underinvestment, and aging infrastructure.

“Rural communities are often overlooked and underrepresented in the development of tools, resources, and programs for responding to climate disruptions, even though they are uniquely affected,” said Betsy Taylor, Executive Director of LiKEN. “Despite facing unique challenges, one of the key takeaways from the report is that rural communities are implementing and creating strategies to strengthen their resilience.”

This report captures the locally driven strategies rural communities are implementing to prepare their water and sanitation systems for the impacts of climate change. Some of those strategies include:

Developing emergency response plans and implementing emergency response systems to help rural water operators perform necessary actions during climate emergencies.

Centering rural communities in all stages of water, sanitation, and climate planning and management, including beginning with visioning exercises to incorporate local knowledge and values from the outset.

Offering income-qualified assistance programs for climate-resilient decentralized water infrastructure upgrades and water efficient technologies to lessen the financial burden on rural households.

Through the 130+ strategies, the report highlights the strengths, interconnectedness, creativity, and resources of rural communities rather than focusing solely on the barriers they face. This asset-based and community-centered approach supports local empowerment and collective action.

The full report is available at: https://pacinst.org/publication/strategies-for-resilient-rural-water-and-sanitation-in-the-united-states/

—XXX—

Founded in 1987, the Pacific Institute is a global water think tank that combines science-based thought leadership with active outreach to influence local, national, and international efforts in developing sustainable water policies. From working with Fortune 500 companies to frontline communities, our mission is to create and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges. Since 2009, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. For more information, visit pacinst.org.

LiKEN is a nonprofit organization that links communities, organizations, and researchers with one another to build strong, lasting communities. As a link-tank, LiKEN’s core mission is to support local economies and community happiness and health by strengthening local resources, encouraging reliable teamwork, and creating open and fair information-sharing groups. We link communities with scholarly expertise and government resources to co-design projects in climate resilience, forest farming, water quality, land use, and cultural narratives. Our current and emerging work focuses on communities affected by environmental injustice and boom and bust economies – primarily in Indigenous communities, Appalachia, and the U.S. South. Our research design is informed by the LiKEN Framework for Collaborative Actionable Research which features asset-based and appreciative inquiry; empowerment, community science, Participatory Action Research (PAR); and democratic knowledge sharing networks centered on the local. Learn more at likenknowledge.org.