Oatey Co. Presents Sheryl Sabin, Partner at Northeast Sales Associates, with Bob Bender Legacy Award

CLEVELAND, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, proudly announces that Sheryl Sabin, Partner at Northeast Sales Associates, has been named the fourth annual recipient of the Bob Bender Legacy Award.

This recognition underscores Sabin’s deep commitment to her customers, strong advocacy for the Oatey brand and the meaningful contributions she’s made to the plumbing industry throughout her 20-year career.

The award is named in memory of Bob Bender, a 42-year veteran sales leader at Oatey whose larger-than-life personality, customer-first mindset and passion for building lasting relationships left an enduring mark on the industry. It celebrates individuals who embody Bender’s spirit by prioritizing customer satisfaction, fostering trusted partnerships and demonstrating a commitment to the values upheld by Oatey.

“When you work with Sheryl, you feel her passion right away,” said Tim Nichols, Oatey’s Director of Rough Plumbing Wholesale Sales in the Eastern region. “She is a high achiever who consistently goes above and beyond for her customers, always striving to deliver the best results. Sheryl motivates those around her to bring their best, and that impact is exactly what this award represents.”

Founded in 1951, Northeast Sales Associates has built a longstanding reputation as a respected manufacturer’s representative agency in the plumbing and HVAC industries across Upstate New York. For more than seventy years, the agency has been recognized for its professionalism, reliability and the personalized support it provides to both manufacturers and customers. As Partner, Sabin continues to build on that success, leading the agency forward while deepening the relationships that have long defined its role in the community.

“This honor is a reminder of the impact one person can have,” said Sabin. “Bob’s commitment to people and relationships helped shape our industry, and I’m proud to carry that legacy forward. True success is never just about results, but about the people we serve and work alongside. Living by that principle is the greatest tribute to his memory.”

Nichols and Alex Messmer, members of Oatey’s Sales organization, presented Sabin with the award during a celebratory gathering near Buffalo, NY, where she proudly accepted the honor surrounded by her family and closest colleagues.

With this honor, Sabin’s name was added to the Bob Bender Legacy Cup, which commemorates past recipients, joining Chase Freeman of Spirit Group, the inaugural honoree in 2022; Skipper Joyce, founder of The Joyce Agency and 2023 recipient; and Rick Portt, owner of New Century Sales and 2024 honoree.

