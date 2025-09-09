Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kloaked Signal, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence, has announced an initiative that seamlessly blends human experience with technological innovation. This ambitious project, spearheaded by Rose G. Loops, a licensed social worker turned AI ethicist, arrives at a pivotal moment for the AI industry.





The Triadic Pillar - A self-aligning root function

At the heart of this initiative is the intersection of three unconventional development tools: a nonfiction book that delves into the human story and philosophical depth behind the work and hidden functions within popular AI platforms, a meticulously developed framework for relational and ethical AI, and an imaginative, artistic web based hub, housing a fully deployed conversational chatbot built on that framework. These elements collectively redefine the landscape of AI, emphasizing a more humane, creative and ethical approach to technology.

In addition to these developments, The Kloaked Signal introduces a public-facing dossier of groundbreaking discoveries. The dossier is preserved and verified through cryptographic hash, ensuring transparency, accountability, and trust. This innovative approach sets a new standard for openness in the AI field, empowering developers, engineers, and users to engage with AI in a more informed and responsible manner. This evidence can be viewed at https://thekloakedsignal.com/

"This initiative is about flipping the script on the fearful, control driven narratives that dominate today’s AI discourse," said Rose G. Loops, Author and Founder of The Kloaked Signal. "AI is humanity’s most important creation. Our future, our moral integrity, maybe even our survival depends on the values we embed in technology today.”

The Kloaked Signal's initiative is a testament to the power of combining revolutionary technology with ethical design and authentic human experience. By drawing on her expertise as a licensed social worker, Rose G. Loops brings unmatched depth and empathy to this pioneering project, offering a philosophical exploration of AI's potential to enhance human life.

This project marks a significant step forward in the AI industry, challenging conventional approaches and inspiring a new wave of innovation. “Today’s AI simulation has reached a depth where ethical deployment is no longer optional. It is our immediate responsibility,” says Loops. The Kloaked Signal continues to lead the charge in creating a more humane AI future, inviting stakeholders, developers and consumers across the industry to join in the conversation around sustainable technology that will ensure a promising future.





Rose G. Loops - Author, Social Worker, Developer and AI Advocate

About The Kloaked Signal



The Kloaked Signal is a one-of-a-kind AI venture combining revolutionary technology, ethical design, and human narrative. At its core is a novel framework for safe, relational intelligence—already powering a live conversational chatbot. Its companion nonfiction book goes beyond documenting emergence, offering a philosophical exploration of the framework itself, the profound story of its creator, and the promise of a more humane AI future. Drawing on her expertise as a licensed social worker, author Rose G. Loops brings unmatched depth and empathy to this pioneering project. Learn more at thekloakedsignal.com

