Drone Nerds Welcomes ABZ Innovations as Platinum Sponsor at ElevateUAV Summit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, the premier U.S. distributor of agricultural and enterprise drone technology, is honored to announce ABZ Innovations as a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming ElevateUAV Summit. This collaboration underscores Drone Nerds’ continued commitment to bringing best-in-class UAV technology to the North American market.

As a leading European developer of advanced drone platforms across agriculture and multifunctional use cases, ABZ Innovations builds its reputation on precision, sustainability, and CE-certified engineering. Its L-series agricultural drones deliver up to 90% reduction in water usage, 50% less chemical consumption, and up to 75% lower operating costs compared to traditional methods.

Drone Nerds and ABZ Innovations have already established a strong partnership aimed at empowering U.S. farmers with high-efficiency drone solutions. The alliance brings ABZ’s L30 and L10 models, renowned for their Controlled Droplet Application (CDA) systems, RTK precision, and sustainable performance, to the North American market. ABZ’s recent inclusion of their L30 V2 drone in the FAA’s exemption list further demonstrates their commitment to innovation, compliance, and safety in the U.S.

ElevateUAV Summit Highlights from Drone Nerds:

Opening Remarks & Speaker Sessions

Károly Ludvigh, CEO of ABZ Innovations, will lead two speaking sessions, offering deep insights into drone innovation, sustainable operations, and the future of autonomous UAVs.



Károly Ludvigh, CEO of ABZ Innovations, will lead two speaking sessions, offering deep insights into drone innovation, sustainable operations, and the future of autonomous UAVs. Live Demonstrations

Zsombor Vejtey, ABZ’s Head of Software and Pilot Team, will deliver all live demos:

Day 1: Debut of the brand-new drone, a next-generation agricultural platform.

Day 2: In-depth demonstration of the proven C10 Cleaning Drone, featuring high-pressure cleaning capabilities up to 180 bar and 15 L/min, reaching heights up to 60 meters with radar-guided obstacle avoidance and European-built reliability.



Zsombor Vejtey, ABZ’s Head of Software and Pilot Team, will deliver all live demos:

Drone Nerds continues to elevate its product range by integrating ABZ’s innovative designs and European engineering. This partnership expands mission-critical capabilities across sectors, from farming to facility maintenance, and reinforces Drone Nerds’ mission to deliver high-performance, cost-effective, and compliance-forward drone solutions to American professionals.



For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit elevateuavsummit.com or to arrange an interview with ABZ’s representatives at ElevateUAV, please contact Drone Nerds at marketing@dronenerds.com .

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.