INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Savara Inc. (SVRA) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Savara Inc. (“Savara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVRA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) the MOLBREEVI biologics license application (“BLA”) lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI’s chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; and (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI’s regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital.

If you purchased shares of Savara between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/savara/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 7, 2025.

