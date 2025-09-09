Alstom S.A: Alstom to supply NJ TRANSIT with additional 200 Multilevel III commuter rail cars and 12 ALP 45 dual-power locomotives to modernize fleet

The latest order brings the transit agency’s total purchase of state-of-the-art Multilevel III vehicles to 374





Multilevel cars will increase capacity, reliability and passenger comfort





The purchase of new rolling stock is valued at 1.0 billion euro (1.1 billion USD)





9 September 2025 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today announced that NJ TRANSIT has exercised options to purchase an additional 200 Multilevel III commuter cars and 12 ALP 45 dual-power locomotives. The total value of this purchase is approximately 1.0 billion euro[1] (1.1 billion USD). NJ TRANSIT is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation agency and its third largest agency overall with nearly 270 million passenger trips each year.

The purchase of additional rolling stock is part of NJ TRANSIT’s continuing efforts to create a more modern, efficient and reliable fleet to serve passengers traveling within the state and commuting to New York City and Philadelphia. The Multilevel III cars will replace 40-year-old single-level cars with a model that can travel between 10 and 20 times further between critical repairs. The new cars will also increase capacity by more than 12%.

“Alstom is proud of our long-standing partnership with NJ TRANSIT and this new order reaffirms our commitment to deliver NJ TRANSIT passengers with safe, state-of-the-art railcars that will get them where they are going reliably and comfortably,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “These third-generation multilevel trains that we will start delivering to NJ TRANSIT in the coming months are designed with energy efficient features, redundancy and durability to maximize the value of NJ TRANSIT’s fleet over its lifecycle.”

More reliable, comfortable and environmentally friendly

Passenger amenities for the Multilevel III cars include USB charging ports, digital screens and automated audio announcements with route and station information.

The new order comes on top of 174 Multilevel III vehicles that NJ TRANSIT previously ordered from Alstom. Approximately a third of the total order are multilevel power cars (MLPCs), meaning that they are equipped with a power system that eliminates the need for a locomotive. A 12-car trainset will typically travel with four MLPCs, providing redundancy and improving reliability if one of the power cars malfunctions.

The additional 12 ALP 45 dual-power locomotives will replace some of NJ TRANSIT’s older, diesel-only engines. The ALP 45's can take advantage of overhead catenary wires for cleaner electric power where available. On parts of NJ TRANSIT’s network that are not electrified, the ALP 45's will switch to diesel engines that meet Tier IV emission requirements from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. With this new purchase, NJ TRANSIT will own a total of 72 ALP 45 dual-power locomotives.

The Multilevel cars for NJ TRANSIT are part of Alstom’s Adessia commuter rail portfolio. The backbone of urban life, Adessia commuter trains are one of the most sustainable means to travel across cities and suburbs. The wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches is available in single- or double-deck configurations and are suitable for all climatic conditions. They can run between 75-125 mph (120-200 km/h) on electrified as well as non-electrified networks. As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains with over 60 years of experience, Alstom is committed to enhancing sustainable operations and passenger experience even further. The strong presence of more than 40,000 rail cars sold in over 60 commuter systems in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas and Australia enables over 20 million passengers comfortable, safe and reliable travels on Adessia commuter trains, every day.

The ALP 45 dual-power locomotive is part of Alstom’s portfolio of state-of-the-art Traxx Passenger multi-system and multi-power locomotives designed to support operators in providing comfortable, borderless passenger operations. This portfolio includes locomotive types that operate under diverse standards and operational requirements – such as multi-country, push-pull and catenary-free operation and environmental prerequisites. Alstom has sold more than 1,000 passenger locomotives in the 21st century on three continents, namely North America, Europe and Central Asia.

Alstom is a leading rolling stock and rail services provider in the U.S. It has delivered more than 12,000 new or renovated vehicles for domestic rail agencies, including those in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta and New Jersey, and delivered the first high-speed trains made in America. Alstom is also the number one private rail operator in the country, serving more than 20 rail and airport customers and moving millions of passengers daily.

ALSTOM™, Adessia™, ALP™ and Traxx Passenger™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

[1] Booked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026









About Alstom









Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.





Contacts Press:



HQ

Stephane SAVIGNARD - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 00 48 76

stephane.savignard@alstomgroup.com









USA

Matthew SCHUERMAN– Tel.: +1 (917) 574-4893

matthew.schuerman@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN – Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – Tel : +44 (0) 75 88 02 27 44

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – Tel : +33 (0) 6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com



Attachment