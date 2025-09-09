Mobile Wrench Fleet Services Announces Expansion of Rapid-Response Diesel Repair Operations in Denver

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Wrench Fleet Services, a trusted name in on-site mobile diesel mechanic services for over 25 years, announces a strategic expansion of its rapid-response capabilities and fleet maintenance operations. This development includes a significant investment in technician dispatch systems, expanded coverage along the front range of Colorado, and advanced diagnostic tools to better serve commercial fleets.

The expansion reflects the company's commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more efficient solutions to fleet operators who rely on uptime, regulatory compliance, and cost-effective maintenance. With new systems now live, Mobile Wrench Fleet Services is positioned to meet rising demand for fully mobile diesel repair services throughout Colorado.

“We understand that in the world of commercial transport, every hour counts,” said Bob Deprez, CEO of Mobile Wrench Fleet Services. “Our expanded capabilities mean faster service, smarter diagnostics, and fewer interruptions for our clients’ operations.”

Expanded Services Supporting Commercial Fleets Along the Front Range of Colorado

Mobile Wrench’s growth reinforces its leadership as a one-stop provider for heavy-duty diesel repair, maintenance, diagnostics, and regulatory compliance. Key components of the expansion include:

Smarter Fleet Compliance

The company continues to support DOT safety requirements through its On-site annual DOT Inspection services . These inspections are conducted where the fleet resides—eliminating the need for travel to inspection facilities and minimizing vehicle downtime.

Mobile Wrench’s Truck and Trailer Preventative Maintenance Services program supports customers in reducing breakdown risks, extending equipment life, and achieving compliance with fleet safety standards.

The team’s investment in diagnostic systems enhances its ability to rapidly assess and resolve issues via Semi Truck & Trailer Diagnostics and Repair —often preventing costlier repairs down the line.

Newly implemented logistics software enables dynamic technician routing, significantly reducing wait times for Emergency Breakdown Truck Repair Services and roadside assistance requests.

A new video showcases how Mobile Wrench delivers value directly to client locations: Watch on YouTube

Empowering Fleet Managers with Seamless, On-Site Support

With its updated capabilities, Mobile Wrench is better positioned to serve industries such as logistics, construction, waste management, and utilities—where fleet readiness is directly tied to business performance.

“Fleet managers today are being asked to do more with less,” added Deprez. “We’re proud to be the partner that shows up—fully equipped, on-site, and ready to keep operations running.”

The company’s technicians are certified and experienced across all diesel truck and trailer platforms, ensuring quick resolution of mechanical issues without disrupting schedules or rerouting vehicles to off-site garages.

About Mobile Wrench Fleet Services



Mobile Wrench Fleet Services is a Denver-based provider of mobile diesel repair, DOT inspections, and preventative maintenance services for commercial truck fleets. With over 25 years of experience, the company is known for its on-location support, rapid response times, and dedication to reducing operational disruptions for its clients.

Press inquiries

Mobile Wrench Fleet Services

https://mobilewrenchfleet.com/

Bob Deprez

dispatch2@mobilewrenchfleet.com

303-650-5902

7245 Gilpin Way, Denver, Colorado 80229, USA

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/dwxyan2r8uk