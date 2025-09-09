IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from 1st September to 5th September 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|632
|116,87753
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 200
|116,94167
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 606
|117,18388
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|116,20
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,286
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 600
|116,41622
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|116,68333
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,50967
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|116,95335
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 200
|120,00
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|119,88147
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|120,00 €
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|120,05
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|120,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|119,80815
|XPAR
|23 038
|118,01642
Attachment