IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from 1st September to 5th September 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket         (MIC Code)
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2025FR0010259150   632116,87753AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2025FR0010259150  1 200116,94167CCXE 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2025FR0010259150   200116,90TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2025FR0010259150  2 606117,18388XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/09/2025FR0010259150   300116,20AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/09/2025FR0010259150   500116,20CCXE 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/09/2025FR0010259150   200116,286TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/09/2025FR0010259150  3 600116,41622XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/09/2025FR0010259150   300116,70AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/09/2025FR0010259150   600116,68333CCXE 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/09/2025FR0010259150   300116,50967TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/09/2025FR0010259150  3 400116,95335XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2025FR0010259150  1 200120,00CCXE 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2025FR0010259150  3 400119,88147XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2025FR0010259150   300120,00 €AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2025FR0010259150   600120,05CCXE 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2025FR0010259150   300120,00TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2025FR0010259150  3 400119,80815XPAR 
       23 038118,01642  
         



EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36_2025 (1)

