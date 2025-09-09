BizClik Unveils the 250 Companies Driving Sustainability in 2025

London, UK – 9 SEPTEMBER 2025 – BizClik, the global media and events company, and its Sustainability Magazine brand, have unveiled the driving 250 Companies in Sustainability, recognising the world’s leading organisations driving progress in environmental responsibility, social impact, and corporate governance.

The list was announced during Sustainability Magazine’s flagship event, Sustainability LIVE London , on the opening day of the two-day conference, taking place on 9-10 September at the Business Design Centre.

The ranking highlights companies from a wide range of sectors that are integrating sustainability into their operations, delivering measurable impact, and setting benchmarks for global best practice.

View the Top 250 list here.

Global Leaders in Focus

This year’s list features some of the world’s most influential brands, including:

Schneider Electric - ranked Sustainability Magazine’s #1 company in sustainability, recognised for its ambitious Net Zero roadmap, renewable energy transition, and circular economy initiatives.



- ranked Sustainability Magazine’s #1 company in sustainability, recognised for its ambitious Net Zero roadmap, renewable energy transition, and circular economy initiatives. Roche, Novartis, Procter & Gamble, and AstraZeneca - each advancing progress through responsible sourcing, sustainable product innovation, and transparent ESG reporting.

“We’re incredibly proud to showcase the largest global businesses stepping up to lead with purpose. Huge congratulations to every company in the list. Sustainability is a journey, and every step towards net zero deserves recognition. This list stands as both a celebration of achievement and a call to action for a more sustainable future – by showcasing the world’s biggest companies that are driving meaningful change, we aim to inspire others to accelerate their own journey,” said the Editor for Sustainability Magazine, Charlie King.





The Top 250 Companies in Sustainability list is part of BizClik’s broader mission to showcase innovation and leadership in sustainability through its digital media platforms, events, and industry reports.

The announcement will be promoted through BizClik’s digital media brands and global events, such as Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE London. In addition to publishing the list, BizClik will share detailed company profiles, executive interviews, and sector analysis across its platforms to showcase the achievements.

"We’ve now trained more than one million people in energy management, empowering communities in more than 60 countries with the skills to actively participate in the energy transition," said Esther Finidori, CSO of Schneider Electric.

