Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation Launch .ROBOT — The Identity Layer for a World Run by Machines

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leader in Web3 digital identity, today announced the launch of .ROBOT, a new top-level domain created in partnership with 0G (0G) Foundation. .ROBOT is available for Pre-Sales and is a web3-only naming service. The .ROBOT domain provides a universal identity layer for the robotics revolution, spanning humanoid machines, industrial cobots, gaming NPCs, automation platforms, and AI-powered digital agents.

“0G and Unstoppable Domains share a vision of a future where intelligent agents operate seamlessly alongside humans,” said Michael Heinrich, Co-founder and CEO of 0G. “.ROBOT is more than a domain. It represents a trusted identity system that allows robots, AI agents, and automated platforms to interconnect and collaborate globally.”

By 2030, collaborative robots are projected to achieve 32 percent year-over-year growth, transforming small businesses by delivering safe and flexible automation of repetitive tasks. More than half of robotics experts predict humanoid robots will play a major role in logistics and manufacturing within the next decade, taking on complex work in hazardous environments. With the rapid advancement of AI, including both physical and generative models, robots will soon be able to learn from virtual simulations and adapt to real-world variability. This breakthrough will drive new levels of sustainability and efficiency in industries ranging from green energy to healthcare to supply chain operations.

“Robots are no longer confined to the factory floor,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains. “They are mapping Martian craters, piloting drones, moderating online communities, running characters in games, and automating the workflows that shape our daily lives. Robots exist in hardware, in code, and in culture, and now with .ROBOT, they have a digital home of their own.”

The new domain extension is built on infrastructure from 0G Foundation, which is developing a decentralized AI operating system designed for scale. With 50 GB per second throughput, integrated compute and storage, and a network connected to more than 19 million wallets, 0G provides the technical foundation to support the naming system for robotics and AI. The foundation has secured 384 million dollars in funding and is dedicated to powering an internet of intelligent agents. The introduction of .ROBOT adds the identity layer needed to unify these agents across industries and platforms.

With robotics racing from $74B today to ~$185B by 2030, fleets need trust, identity, and open coordination. 0G’s decision to launch .ROBOT domains is a commitment to put robots onchain, so AI can be aligned with human interest.ROBOT is designed to meet the needs of robotics startups, research labs, AI developers, gaming studios, automation companies, and individual creators. It offers a secure and memorable identity that can be used across the internet and on-chain, ensuring that the next generation of robotics innovation has a place to belong.

The future is automated. The future is intelligent. And now the future has a name: .ROBOT.

The .ROBOT pre-sale is live now at Unstoppable Domains. Early registrants can secure premium names from https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/robot

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.5 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation, located in the Cayman Islands, is dedicated to driving innovation and growth while maintaining the world’s first decentralized AI operating system. Focused on creating an open, transparent, and scalable infrastructure, it is committed to fostering a vibrant, decentralized ecosystem where AI can operate as a public good. Through strategic partnerships, community initiatives, and innovative technology, it strives to ensure the long-term sustainability and integrity of the 0G network.

