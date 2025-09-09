American Red Cross Awards $1.9 Million Grant to Money Management International for California Wildfire Recovery Efforts

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Red Cross has awarded a $1.9 million grant to Money Management International (MMI) and its Los Angeles-based partner, Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS), to support wildfire-impacted households across California. Over the next two years, the initiative will deliver financial resiliency services in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas through personalized counseling, education, and housing support for individuals and families recovering from the 2025 wildfires.

The grant will allow MMI to provide expert financial counseling and housing stability services through May 2027, with an emphasis on culturally responsive services delivered in both English and Spanish. As part of this commitment, MMI’s website and online counseling platform have recently been translated into Spanish, ensuring broader access to vital services during the recovery process.

“This grant from the Red Cross reflects a shared commitment to delivering long-term recovery and financial stability to families affected by disaster,” said Michelle Sloan Jones, Chief External Affairs Officer at MMI. “Research shows that disasters like the LA fires drive millions into poverty and leave many more at risk of lasting financial hardship, especially those without access to trusted guidance and support. By expanding bilingual financial counseling and partnerships with organizations like NHS, we’re helping survivors avoid debt, regain stability, and build stronger, more resilient futures for their families and communities.”

The partnership will focus on helping survivors avoid disaster-related debt, stabilize housing, work through insurance issues, and financially navigate rebuilding. In Los Angeles, NHS will serve as a key community partner in delivering services on the ground. The funding also supports workforce expansion, counselor training, and technology enhancements to meet growing demand.

“The Red Cross is proud to partner with MMI, building capacity locally with Neighborhood Housing Services to deliver disaster recovery-specific financial and housing stability programs,” said Amanda Ree, Red Cross Director of Wildfire Long-Term Recovery Programs. “This partnership will empower survivors to have more control over their financial futures and build stronger foundations for what’s ahead.”

The American Red Cross, powered by public generosity, continues to provide both immediate and long-term assistance to communities affected by natural disasters. This grant is part of its ongoing mission to empower recovery efforts through strategic partnerships with local and national nonprofit leaders.

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

About Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County

Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS) serves as a catalyst for local residents, businesses, and government representatives to work together to build stronger neighborhoods, improve the quality of life for low to moderate-income families, and revitalize communities into neighborhoods of choice. NHS strengthens communities by developing and maintaining quality affordable housing, creating and preserving affordable homeownership opportunities, supporting local leaders, providing financial education, and increasing the financial independence of families and people in need. Learn more at www.nhslacounty.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

