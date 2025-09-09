Jayson Komp Appointed Vice President of Human Resources at Waupaca Foundry

Waupaca, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waupaca Foundry, a leading global supplier of iron castings, today announced Jayson Komp as Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Komp will oversee all aspects of human resources strategy, talent acquisition, employee development, and organizational culture across the company's operations.

"We're excited to welcome Jayson Komp to the Waupaca Foundry leadership team," said Mike Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer of Waupaca Foundry. "He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams that make him the ideal leader to support our continued growth and enhance our workplace culture. Jayson's strategic approach to talent management will be instrumental as we advance our operational excellence initiatives."

Komp brings more than two decades of progressive HR leadership experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Human Resources for Tools & Outdoor Supply Chain at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Previously, he held critical leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark, including Vice President, Global Labor & Employee Relations, and Senior Director of Human Resources for North American Supply Chain. Earlier in his career, Komp was a senior leader at GKN, a global engineering company.

"I am thrilled to join Waupaca Foundry and work alongside such a dedicated team," said Komp. "Waupaca Foundry has built an impressive reputation in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success by fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and employee development. Together, we’ll ensure our workforce is equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Throughout his career, Komp has demonstrated expertise in strategy development, change management, business process improvement, organizational development, talent management, and employee engagement. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Carroll University and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from Indiana State University. Komp also has held multiple advanced certifications, including SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources), SHRM-SCP, and Six Sigma Green and Blue Belt.

About Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., North America’s leading supplier of iron castings to the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, construction, and industrial markets, produces gray iron castings, ductile iron castings, and austempered ductile iron castings using state-of-the-art processes and technology. The manufacturer also specializes in precision machining and assembly. Waupaca Foundry is headquartered in Waupaca, Wisconsin and operates five iron foundries located in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Marinette, Wisconsin, and Tell City, Indiana. The company operates machining and assembly in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Waupaca employs approximately 4,000 people. For more information, visit www.waupacafoundry.com.

