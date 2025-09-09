Atlanta-Based Rollins, Inc. Receives First Geotab CEO Visionary Award and $25,000 Donation to Local Charity

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, announced today that Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins”) (NYSE:ROL) has been honored with the inaugural Geotab CEO Visionary Award. The award recognizes Geotab’s first-ever U.S. enterprise customer, Rollins, Inc., a premier global company providing essential pest control services, for its two decades of forward-thinking leadership in leveraging connected vehicle data insights to drive transformative advancements in fleet safety and efficiency.

“As Geotab celebrates its 25th anniversary, it feels especially meaningful to honor Rollins, our first enterprise customer with the new CEO Visionary Award,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO at Geotab. “Rollins was well ahead of its time, seeing the potential in using data to keep drivers safe and lower costs. They gave Geotab our big break, taking a chance on a small startup at a time when GPS and telematics were unknown — and since then we’ve built a successful partnership that continues to drive innovative solutions that set standards for fleet safety and efficiency.”

Rollins: Decades Driving Change Through Innovative Telematics and Customized Reporting

Rollins has been a visionary collaborator with Geotab for over two decades, with a strong focus on safety and the well-being of its team. They worked with Geotab and GoAnalytics to develop custom-built dashboards to help managers easily get the data needed to take action on driver behavior, engine health and utilization. The innovative partnership with Geotab supports Rollins’ culture of safety and helps deliver on their goal of getting drivers to the most important stop of the day — home.

“Rollins is honored to receive an award from Geotab for our 25-year partnership,” said Rollins Vice President of Operational Services Mark Bretz. “As their first U.S. enterprise customer, we’ve grown alongside them as they’ve supported our fleet safety journey and our teammates, who are our highest priority. We appreciate the recognition of our long-standing partnership and are grateful for Geotab's $25,000 contribution to United Way of Greater Atlanta on our behalf.”

“Customers are central to everything Geotab does. Ongoing feedback and insights on the complex challenges faced every day fuels innovation at Geotab. By working hand-in-hand with industry pioneers like Rollins, Inc., we develop solutions that directly address the most critical needs in fleet management today — and beyond,” said Cawse.

Customer success is further supported by Geotab’s world-class ecosystem and partners:

Kevin Lough, General Manager, GoGPS and Founder and CEO, GoAnalytics said, “For over 15 years, GoGPS has been proud to partner with Rollins on innovative telematics solutions, working side by side to advance fleet safety, efficiency, and reliability as part of a trusted partnership that continues to drive measurable impact powered by Geotab.”

$25,000 Donation to Rollins Will Benefit the United Way of Greater Atlanta

In recognition of Geotab's 25th Anniversary, the inaugural CEO Visionary Award includes a $25,000 charitable donation. Rollins is dedicating the donation to the United Way of Greater Atlanta . Serving the community for almost 120 years, the United Way of Greater Atlanta brings together people and resources to drive sustainable and equitable improvements in the well-being of children, families, and individuals in the community.

About the Geotab CEO Visionary Award

Celebrating its 25th year in business, Geotab created the CEO Visionary Award to recognize customers that have helped shape the connected vehicle industry. This award honors the visionary collaboration that inspires positive change, helping fleets become more efficient, safer, and more sustainable.

The CEO Visionary Award ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at the Atlanta Tech Park. Founder and CEO Neil Cawse presented the award to Mark Bretz, Vice President of Operational Services at Rollins, Inc.

Learn how Rollins is improving safety, maintenance, and performance across 17,000+ vehicles in a Geotab Connected Conversations: https://virtual-events.geotab.com/decades-driving-change-through-innovative-telematics-and-customized-reporting/register

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

