FUN Alert: Kirby McInerney LLP Encourages Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors to Inquire about Investigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FUN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On August 6, 2025, Six Flags announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a swing from a profit to a $100 million loss and reducing its full-year guidance. Six Flags attributed the downturn to bad weather and lower season pass sales. The Company also announced that its CEO will step down at the end of the year. On this news, the price of Six Flags shares declined by $6.38 per share, or approximately 20.78%, from $30.70 per share on August 5, 2025 to close at $24.32 on August 6, 2025.

What to Do Next?

If you acquired Six Flags securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

